In a rare event, the Erie County Industrial Development Agency on Wednesday effectively rejected a tax break application for Iskalo Development Corp. and its tenant, Top Seedz, after both acknowledged that the project was so far along that it would go forward even without assistance.

The ECIDA board voted 8-3 in favor of the tax breaks, but the resolution required 10 affirmative votes in order to pass, so it ultimately failed. That hasn't happened in years, as projects are usually vetted by the agency staff, which discourages applicants from continuing to the board level if they believe the project would be rejected.

The opposition was led by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Richard Lipsitz, ECIDA vice chair and Western New York Area Labor Federation president emeritus. They argued that if the project would advance regardless, it didn't need or deserve taxpayer assistance. Also voting against the project was Denise Abbott, president of the Buffalo AFL-CIO Labor Council.

"It is my opinion that projects that come before the IDA be sufficient to justify their needs and that there is a need for the incentive," Poloncarz told fellow board members. "If the project is going to move forward on its own, providing a tax incentive is putting a cherry on top of the sundae that is going to be eaten anyway."

Poloncarz also noted that Top Seedz had just received a $750,000 low-interest loan from ECIDA earlier this year for the same project, in order to purchase equipment for its new operation, so it is already getting abundant aid. And, he said, Top Seedz was not creating any new jobs and only barely retaining the 42 jobs it already has, so there was no new net economic benefit for the region.

Poloncarz said ECIDA staff and his representatives did have conversations with Iskalo and Top Seedz in advance. They were told that the project might not be approved, but Iskalo asked to go forward with it anyway.

“I’m very concerned about this project and the standard it sets for the IDA, in approving a project that is going to move forward regardless of the incentive,” Poloncarz added. “There are times when we have to say as an industrial development agency that there are projects that we shouldn’t do.”

Top Seedz founder and CEO Rebecca Brady, who spoke to the board in an effort to persuade them in favor of the tax break, declined to comment afterward, as did her husband, Will.

David Chiazza, executive vice president of Iskalo, said he believed the developer and cracker maker had "made a compelling argument why the application should go forward."

"Eight board members found that we did a proper job of meeting that standard and three did not," he said. "Unfortunately, the outcome is that the application is denied."

He said he has only seen an IDA deny an application once in 40 years in the real estate business. The only option for Iskalo would be litigation, but Chiazza noted that IDA boards have wide discretion to make such decisions.

"The project has to go forward, but there is hardship, in particular to Top Seedz, because there will be additional costs that will be incurred to pay sales tax that could have been used for something else, such as equipment," he said.

Iskalo had applied for $153,125 in sales tax break for the $3.5 million project. That's just 4% of the project cost – even less when factoring in that Top Seedz was going to spend several million dollars more on equipment.

"It's not enough to kill any project," Chiazza said of the lost incentives.

The debate ultimately came down to a single question on the application that asks if there is a likelihood that the project would not go forward without the incentives. Known as the "but-for" clause, and now even enshrined in state law since 2016, it's typically marked as a "yes" but Iskalo did not do so. Chiazza acknowledged some debate about whether he was too honest, although he said he would not have done it differently.

"I've been doing this a long time. I've never lied on an application. I'm never going to lie on an application," he said.

"I see a lot of applications and I know there are applications out there where I question whether or not somebody is really not going to do a project because they didn't get an inducement. That probably would have been the easier course of action. But I couldn't have slept at night, and neither could my client," he added.