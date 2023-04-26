The former Woods & Brooks piano-key manufacturing facility in the Town of Tonawanda will be getting a major tuneup, with $1.16 million in tax breaks from the Erie County Industrial Development Agency.

The ECIDA on Wednesday approved a package of sales and mortgage-recording tax breaks for the $23.1 million project by Michael Wopperer to renovate the 98,370-square-foot former industrial building at 2101 Kenmore Ave., including both the primary six-story structure and an adjacent one-story section. Those are part of a much larger factory complex that the Wopperer family has owned since 1972.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

Plans call for converting the space into 55 one- and two-bedroom apartments in 62,300 square feet of space on the upper five floors, plus 36,070 square feet of commercial space on the ground level, anchored by a construction trades incubator and coworking space, dubbed The Plan Room.

That would be designed and operated by the Construction Exchange of Western New York to support small construction businesses with shared services, while Erie 1 BOCES will run a building trades program for adult learners.

Besides the tax breaks and a separate 485-a property-tax break arrangement with the town and school district, Wopperer is relying on state and federal historic tax credits and brownfield tax credits. Work could begin imminently, with completion by late May or early June 2024. A follow-up project to convert an adjacent four-story building could be next.

"The family, led by Michael, has taken on this big project, which we think will certainly be a benefit to that area of the town, which needs a boost," said Tonawanda Town Supervisor Joseph Emminger. "We feel that this will help bring a more positive aspect to that area."

The complex was originally built in 1902 and was used to produce ivory piano keys and piano actions for more than 29 manufacturers until it closed in 1970. During World War II, the facility produced military landing craft that were used in the invasions of Nazi-held Europe. The Wopperer family businesses, including Frontier Insulation Contractors, operate out of other buildings on the campus, but the structures targeted for redevelopment are mostly empty.