ECIDA backs adaptive-reuse, manufacturing projects

The company and its government customers are investing more than $13 million in new equipment to consolidate its forming and heat-treating capabilities in Buffalo. Surmet said it plans to produce "the largest transparent ceramic windows ever made" for new reconnaissance systems, using the largest ceramics processing equipment in North America and production-scale furnaces that will also help with its other products.

Surmet had ordered more than $10 million in equipment and said it was prepared to install it in its facility "when we encountered a number of issues which threaten to derail our Buffalo expansion." So it needs to build the new structure – which costs three times the original plan.

Surmet estimates the construction by Gilbane Building Co. will cost $2.5 million, and it was granted $65,625 in sales tax breaks on the purchases of construction materials, to help it stay in Buffalo instead of moving operations out of state.

The company, which employs 13 currently, projected it would add 18 employees, at an average salary of $55,000. Surmet hopes to start work in April and finish by December.

Terzo Development