The Erie County Industrial Development Agency has approved $108,500 in tax breaks for a $3.5 million project by TM Montante Development to turn a mostly vacant former Gates Circle medical office building into 12 residential apartments and office space for a group of therapists that are currently the only tenants.

The 55-year-old building at 50 Gates Circle used to house medical offices for the adjacent Millard Fillmore Hospital, but those left after the hospital closed in 2012. Since then, the building has been underused, with only the therapists taking up space since 2017.

Montante plans to spend $3.5 million to renovate the 11,200-square-foot building, creating 8,970 square feet of residential space on the upper three floors along with 2,230 square feet of garden-level office space for the four therapists. That will more than double the therapy space from their current 1,020 square feet.

The one-bedroom apartments will range in size from 490 to 645 square feet, with rents ranging from $1,227 to $1,758 per month. One of the units will be designated for a household earning no more than 80% of the area median income.

That spurred some discussion among IDA board members about whether enough affordable housing is being offered to meet the needs, and what else Montante is planning. However, officials also noted that this project is small, so the options are limited.

"Every time we do affordable housing, it’s concerning," said ECIDA Vice Chairman Richard Lipsitz, former president of the Western New York Area Labor Federation. "If we’re going to incentivize housing, we should make sure to incentivize something that is for ordinary people that can afford it."

But board member Dottie Gallagher, CEO of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership business group, cautioned that the board should "be really conscious of our mission, and that includes encouraging adaptive reuse of old buildings."

"I always get a little nervous when we start to apply to market-rate developments, that have private capital at risk, other elements that go off the economic field," she said.

Byron DeLuke, Montante's executive director of development, also noted that the developer is working with Belmont Housing Resources for Western New York on a pair of nearby projects to convert the former homeopathic hospital buildings into additional apartments, including a large component of affordable housing with 80 units available at 30% to 90% of AMI. Belmont's project received state funding a month ago, so construction can begin.

The IDA approved $95,375 in sales tax breaks for the apartment conversion only, plus $13,125 in mortgage-recording tax relief. Montante plans to apply for a separate – and more lucrative – property tax break from the city of Buffalo through the 485-a program. The project received a letter of support from Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown.