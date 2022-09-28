ECIDA approves tax breaks for Cedarland's 950 Broadway project

Dr. Fadi and Kevin Dagher's $11.7 million plan to bring new apartments, a day care and an urban farm to a former East Side department store building won nearly $600,000 in tax breaks Wednesday from the Erie County Industrial Development Agency.

The ECIDA approved $593,040 in sales and mortgage-recording tax incentives for the project by the Daghers' Cedarland Development Group to transform the 40,570-square-foot building at 950 Broadway into a mixed-use building. Cedarland also is seeking property tax savings through the state's 44-A historic property exemption program.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

Formerly an Eckardt Department Store and later used by the state Labor Department for over 44 years, the three-story building on the northwest corner of Broadway and Fillmore Avenue is one of the largest in the neighborhood but has been vacant for more than 18 years.

Cedarland's project calls for 28 affordable apartments, a ground-floor day care operated by the Community Action Organization, and an indoor urban farm that will grow and sell fresh vegetables.

The day care, which will employ 25 full-time and four part-time workers, will offer free childcare services for children under age 5 in low- to moderate-income households. The urban farm will employ nine.

The apartments will be available to households earning 60%, 70% and 80% of the area median income, and will include:

10 studio units of 450 square feet each, renting for $840 per month

14 one-bedroom apartments of 660 square feet, with rents ranging from $883 to $1,212 per month

Four two-bedroom apartments of 880 square feet, renting for $1,457 per month.

ECIDA officials noted that the project is located in a highly distressed census tract, and the 62-year-old building has been underutilized, with no rental income generated.

"The use would benefit the community," said Erie County Legislator Howard Johnson. "All the development that's going on over there, this is important that they have this."

"Without this project, the neighborhood will continue to deteriorate, and the corner remain largely inactive," ECIDA officials wrote in their evaluation report. "This development has the potential to not only affect this building but to also initiate growth in the adjacent buildings and to bring vitality to the neighborhood."

This is the latest project for Cedarland, which was founded by Dr. Dagher, a Lebanese immigrant and former transplant surgeon who now focuses on real estate investment and development of blighted properties on both the East and Lower West sides of the city. Most recently, it built The Grid, with 217 apartments at 1155 Main St.

"They have a passion for delivering social and economic changes where the city needs it most," said ECIDA Vice President Karen Fiala.

Also on Wednesday, ECIDA's affiliate, the Industrial Land Development Corp., approved a $5.44 million contract with Pinto Construction Services to install public sanitary sewer and water line extensions into the new Renaissance Commerce Park in Lackawanna, at Odell and Ridge roads. Pinto beat out competing bids from Mark Cerrone Inc. and Zoladz Construction Co. Inc.

The new infrastructure will support the expansion and redevelopment of the former Bethlehem Steel campus into the business park, which already has several new businesses operating there, a 290,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and two new warehouses under construction. ECIDA and ILDC were honored this month by the International Economic Development Council for the effort to transform the formerly polluted land.