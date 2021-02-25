ECIDA approves Eastman Machine tax breaks, upsized Time Release benefits

The project was originally valued at $22.7 million when the ECIDA approved $4.2 million in sales, property and mortgage recording tax breaks in 2019. But the costs have soared to $30.5 million, mostly for increased construction expenses and equipment purchases. The materials and equipment are subject to sales tax, so ECIDA agreed to raise the exemption from $463,167 to $869,400.

"It shows their commitment to our community with the increase in the overall project investment," said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

That's a total of six new projects authorized for incentives in the first two months of the year, noted ECIDA CEO John Cappellino. "It's a good sign that our companies are starting to recover," he said.

Additionally, ECIDA approved six new Covid-19 disaster emergency grants for small businesses, totaling $42,569. Recipients include Be Fit Fitness Inc., Buffalo Glass Block Co., Buffalo River Fest Park LLC, Fika Midwifery Pllc, Greco Trapp Pllc and Sherri's Little Angels Inc. Five are in distressed census tracts, four are owned by women, and one is a minority-owned firm. All told, 71 businesses have now received emergency aid totaling over $450,000.

Meanwhile, an ECIDA affiliate – the Buffalo and Erie County Industrial Land Development Corp. – approved the hiring of C&S Companies for $146,387 to provide engineering and design services for construction of new sanitary sewer and water line extensions into the Bethlehem Steel site. The work, to be performed along new road corridors, is intended to open up more of the land for reuse.

