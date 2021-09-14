ECHDC wins approval for Outer Harbor amphitheater despite criticism

But critics attacked the plan, both in verbal comments to the board and in more than 28 written letters sent in advance. They said the state agency had ignored public input and opposition, and disregarded their preference for the site to become part of the state park, open to passive and recreational use.

“Public comments have been overwhelmingly negative against this additional concert venue,” said John Whitney, chairman of the Western New York Environmental Alliance, one of several organizations that has sued to block the plan. “We think it’s inappropriate to allow this proposal to move forward while this matter is being litigated.”

Schneekloth said she had "no problems with the reuse of the building," which she called "an appropriate thing." But she complained about the loss of more trees and "functioning habitat" around it, and its replacement with lawn.

"We have concerns about the landscape," she said. "A grass lawn is a desert."

Planning Board members agreed, and pushed the state agency to agree to convert one-third of the three-acre Great Lawn into a butterfly garden along the edges, to restore some natural habitat. The other two acres would remain open for such uses as kite-flying. The board also imposed an unspecified decibel level on the sound from concerts.