Former SUNY Erie Community College President David Balkin has been gone for only two months, but the community college's new leaders already are moving to undo some of his major initiatives.

The school is backing away from Balkin's push to scrap a staff and student management system that he claimed was wasting millions of dollars. ECC now plans to keep it.

ECC leaders are talking about hiring again, after Balkin slashed 150 jobs during his brief tenure – a move some college officials now describe as extreme.

And there's no talk of merging the school's library with the downtown library – a proposal that led to the confrontation with a library staffer that proved to be Balkin's undoing.

Since Balkin resigned on Dec. 19, administrators in his cabinet, longtime faculty and staff and the faculty union have asked ECC Provost and Officer-in-Charge Adiam Tsegai and the board of trustees to revisit some of his decisions.

“Our job is to be thoughtful and do what’s in the best long-term interest of the college,” said Jeffrey Stone, chair of the ECC Board of Trustees. “Sometimes leadership can be difficult or even embarrassing, but it’s the right thing to do to try and understand the impact it would have to continue on a path that … people here at the college thought was destructive."

The changes, taken together, are a major about-face for ECC.

WorkDay

Five months ago, the Erie County Legislature reluctantly approved $6.8 million in funding for ECC to fix a computerized resource planning system that college administrators characterized as “a disaster.”

The Legislature allocated the money for ECC to move from its current system, WorkDay, to the Banner system used by a majority of SUNY campuses, while also maintaining WorkDay until the transition was complete.

The decision to dump WorkDay was based largely on the recommendation of Balkin, who told legislators it had cost the college $12.5 million since 2017 but never worked properly.

Now, just two months after Balkin resigned as ECC president, the college’s Board of Trustees is moving to keep WorkDay and negotiate its way out of contracts to implement Banner.

After Balkin departed, Kathy Callesto, an ECC associate vice provost, led a committee that held 53 hours of work sessions to determine if switching from WorkDay was really a good idea.

They concluded it was not.

“Switching to Banner would cost upwards of $27 million over five years, and we don’t have these resources,” Callesto told trustees in a recent meeting.

Not only that, the move away from WorkDay upset people who had spent years training on and tailoring it to ECC’s needs, resulting in some leaving over it, shrinking “an IT team that has been decimated in recent years,” Callesto said.

And, the biggest problem with WorkDay was supposedly student scheduling, but ECC received zero complaints from students about the system, she said.

“There was a lack of college involvement in the decision to implement Banner,” Callesto said.

ECC IT Specialist Bob Germony said many ECC technology staffers disagreed with Balkin at the time.

“Most of us thought that the decision was made in haste to abandon WorkDay,” he said. “It took us many years to implement, and all of a sudden people were saying that it’s not functional.”

“We knew there were some deficiencies in some parts of it because it was new, but from an HCM (Human Capital Management) standpoint, WorkDay is a leader in Enterprise Resource Planning and we have all the faith in the world that they are not going to abandon the student side of the product,” he told ECC trustees.

The turnaround has Erie County Legislator John Gilmour scratching his head.

He said he recalls Balkin and ECC Special Consultant Bill Reuter appearing before his Community Enrichment Committee to make the case for giving up on WorkDay and moving to Banner.

“I’m confused” Gilmour said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“Just a few months ago, Dave Balkin, Bill Reuter and their team were at our work session telling us that WorkDay is a disaster and can’t be salvaged,” he added. “It doesn’t work right, it’s incompatible with other schools in the SUNY system, it’s based out of Iowa and there’s only one support person who we can’t get a hold of … and now Balkin left and all of a sudden they can fix it? It’s a miracle!”

Gilmour said ECC will not be able to use the $6.8 million in county money to implement Banner for any other purpose, and he will be “strongly requesting” that ECC officials come before his committee to explain the situation.

"Extreme" staff cuts

The IT issue is not the only Balkin decision being second-guessed since his departure. As part of his effort to get the college out of financial trouble, Balkin worked with the county to offer early retirement incentives that cut 60 jobs, then followed with 90 layoffs.

While Balkin worked with three of ECC's four unions to minimize the impact of the job cuts and help their members transfer to other county jobs, he never had a smooth relationship with the faculty union, the Faculty Federation of ECC, which expressed alarm at what union leaders termed his “slash and burn” approach.

Now that he’s out, ECC administrators are calling last year’s staff cuts “extreme” and discussing the possibility of rehiring people or having some who transferred to other county jobs come back to ECC.

As part of that process, ECC recently renegotiated contracts with its clerical and municipal workers unions, CSEA Local 815 and AFSCME Local 1095, to grant members who work at ECC pay raises that were afforded to workers for Erie County and Erie County Medical Center.

CSEA 815 President Bill Wilkinson said ECC "admitted they over-exceeded on the cuts under Balkin" and needed to hire more clerical and maintenance staff. At Thursday's Board of Trustees meeting, ECC trustees said a total of 210 people left ECC to retire or for other jobs.

Reuter said the cuts left ECC without enough maintenance staff for its three campuses.

“After the blizzard, we couldn’t get staff to plow our driveways and sidewalks,” he said.

The new contracts will allow ECC employees to get the $2.50 per hour pay raise that other county workers received last July and the 4% raise that kicked in Jan. 1 of this year as an incentive to work at ECC.

"They are hoping some of our people will come back, but I don't think that's going to happen," Wilkinson said. "But maybe it will at least attract people off the street to want to work there."

No rush to right-size

Balkin also wanted to move away from ECC’s three-campus model and “right-size” the college based on enrollment that has dropped by nearly half, to fewer than 7,000 students, in the past decade.

His efforts to cut low-performing programs on ECC’s South Campus led to rumors that he planned to close that campus to make way for the new Buffalo Bills stadium to be constructed nearby.

Now, ECC is negotiating to lease space on South Campus as staging areas for the stadium project, which will bring in rent revenue and provide internship opportunities for ECC students in the building and maintenance trades.

There is also talk of restoring some of the courses Balkin cut, potentially at other locations.

Library woes

Balkin’s last cost-cutting idea, which never came to fruition, was to move the library at ECC’s City Campus into the Erie County library system’s main downtown brand a few blocks away.

He was floating the idea with the county when ECC staff caught wind of it and spread word that Balkin was threatening to close a library. The pushback that followed apparently led Balkin to confront a library staff member who filed a complaint resulting in his suspension on Oct. 27.

A few weeks later, Balkin resigned. Days after that, the blizzard of 2022 caused heavy water damage throughout ECC’s main City Campus building, leading ECC to scramble to relocate its city classes, offices and services – including the library – to nearby space to two other buildings on Oak Street for the rest of the academic year. The library staff member who complained about Balkin is back on the job in the new digs.

Balkin said he is unable to comment about ECC past or present because his separation agreement with ECC prohibits him from saying anything negative about the college.

FFECC President Andrew Sako also declined to comment except to say, “All the negativity that happened last year is in the past.”

“We’re all good now,” he added.