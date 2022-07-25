ECC partners with Linde to offer free one-year HVAC training course

SUNY Erie Community College is partnering with Linde Welding, Gas & Equipment to offer free tuition, lab fees, textbooks, training and testing for a one-year certificate in heating, ventilation and air conditioning technician skills.

The Linde Skills Pipeline workforce development program is providing funding to train new technicians at ECC’s North Campus in Amherst.

Linde developed the program “to help meet the strong demand for skilled technicians in Western New York and demonstrate the company’s continued commitment to developing a robust pipeline of men and women in the skilled trades,” the company said in a statement.

ECC is among area colleges that are seeking industry partnerships to expand opportunities for offering microcredentials and other certification programs with a direct pipeline into the workforce.

Besides the HVAC training and resources, Linde scholarships will pay for OSHA 10 and EPA 608 certification review and testing for students completing the program. Students also can receive support through the SUNY Erie Career Services Department and professional development opportunities with Linde.

The program starts with an HVAC Bootcamp Aug. 15-19, and fall classes begin Sept. 6. The deadline to apply is Wednesday. Learn more at ecc.edu/academics/linde.html.