The SUNY Erie Community College Board of Trustees voted Thursday to make the college provost and Officer in Charge Adiam Tsegai its acting president.

Tsegai has been serving as officer in charge since ECC's former president, David Balkin, resigned in December after only 10 months on the job.

Jeffrey Stone, chair of the board of trustees, said Tsegai's new role will mean she will serve as president while continuing to seek the permanent title of president. He said the board declined to consider her for the title of interim president because that would mean she could not be a candidate for the permanent position.

Since taking over as ECC leader on Dec. 20, Stone said Tsegai has performed admirably, including quickly mobilizing to move the school's entire City Campus to new quarters in two other downtown ECC buildings after its main historic former post office headquarters was severely damaged in the Blizzard of 2022.

"This is a matter of the title catching up to the performance," Stone said to Tsegai. "You have acted as our president for many months and we unanimously approve of this."

Stone said SUNY will have to approve the new title before it's official.

Tsegai earned her associate degree from ECC in 1995 and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in psychology and African American studies, a master’s degree in general education and a doctorate in education and leadership policy and social foundation from the University at Buffalo.

She worked in various administrative roles at Bryant & Stratton College from 2003 to 2018, when she joined ECC as dean of engineering and technology. She has since served as a vice president for academic affairs and was interim provost before Balkin made that position permanent last year.

Tsegai was one of four finalists in the college's last presidential search in 2021. The job went to Balkin, former chancellor at Ivy Tech Community College in Indiana, who had a long background in industry that he applied to get ECC out of a $9 million deficit.

Stone said the board will discuss how to approach a search for ECC's next president at an upcoming retreat.