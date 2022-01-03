 Skip to main content
Eaton Office Supply now a fourth-generation business
Eaton Office Supply is now a fourth-generation family-run business, with Andrea Bradley's promotion to president.

Bradley succeeded her stepfather, Bruce C. Eaton, as head of the Amherst-based office furniture and supplies company on Jan. 1.

Eaton Office Supply

Bruce Eaton and Andrea Bradley of Eaton Office Supply.

Eaton had been president since 1987 and will remain an adviser to the business. Bradley joined the company in 2008, and became marketing manager in 2011. She joined the board of directors in 2018.

Eaton Office Supply traces its roots to 1915, and serves customers in Western New York and Northern Pennsylvania. The company has 60 employees.

Matt Glynn

