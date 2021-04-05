Eastman Machine gets $210,000 in state tax credits for expansion

Empire State Development Corp. on Monday awarded Eastman Machine Co. up to $210,000 in Excelsior Jobs Tax Credits for its $1.6 million expansion in downtown Buffalo – the latest incentive for a project that has already received tax breaks from Erie County and low-cost hydropower from the state.

Eastman, a family-owned manufacturer of customized cutting and material handling machines, plans to construct a 7,400-square-foot addition to its 130,000-square-foot headquarters and operations facility at 775 and 779 Washington St.

The project – which was approved by the city – is expected to be completed in December 2021. Eastman – which was founded in 1888 and is one of the oldest manufacturers in the city – pledged to keep 124 jobs and create six new ones.

The Erie County Industrial Development Agency previously approved nearly $125,000 in tax breaks for the project, while the New York Power Authority approved a funding award of $170,000.

