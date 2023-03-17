The long-planned closure of Eastern Niagara Hospital, the financially struggling health care facility that has served Lockport for more than a century, is now only three months away.

Eastern Niagara Hospital announced Friday that it will close June 17. While the planned closure has been known for several years, the specific closing date is new.

The hospital also filed a notice Thursday with the state Labor Department, alerting the agency to the planned closure that will affect 337 employees – that includes 280 workers at the hospital site on East Avenue and 57 employees at the ambulatory care center at 5875 S. Transit Road.

But only a portion of those workers will lose their jobs. Many of them will continue employment with Buffalo-based Catholic Health System, which has had a management agreement with Eastern Niagara Hospital since October 2020.

"Yesterday, all ENH employees were notified of the hospital's planned closure date," said Ann Briody Petock, chair of ENH board of directors. "ENH management has been committed to assisting employees find employment with area health care employers. We are pleased that most Eastern Niagara employees have accepted employment offers with other hospitals."

Catholic Health takes a different approach with new Lockport hospital "The model was built for the community based on need, not based on what textbooks would say about hospitals," Catholic Health President and CEO Mark Sullivan said.

Catholic Health spokesperson JoAnn Cavanaugh said the system has so far hired about 120 employees from Eastern Niagara Hospital, more than half of whom have been hired for the under-construction Lockport Memorial Hospital.

Several dozen Eastern Niagara Hospital employees also have been hired at the Transit Road ambulatory center, which will reopen immediately under Catholic Health management after June 17. Catholic Health previously purchased the ambulatory center and will provide urgent care, imaging, occupational medicine and ambulatory surgery services to the community.

Since Friday's announcement, Cavanaugh said Catholic Health has received several more applications and expects that to continue.

Eastern Niagara Hospital leadership has submitted the required closure plan to the state Health Department, which remains under review, Health Department spokesperson Jeffrey Hammond said. Per Public Health Law, the closure plan must be approved before a facility can close.

The financially pinched Eastern Niagara Hospital, which filed for bankruptcy in November 2019 and would have closed two years ago if not for the management agreement with Catholic Health, said in a statement Friday that it was only able to operate this long by relying on state grants. In fact, the hospital in January received $8.9 million in state Vital Access Provider Assurance Program funding, which will sustain hospital operations through June 17.

Under the agreement with Catholic Health, the plan was for Eastern Niagara Hospital to stay open until the opening of Lockport Memorial, helping to preserve immediate hospital access for more than 80,000 residents in eastern Niagara County.

Cavanaugh on Friday did not immediately provide an updated projected opening date for the $62 million Lockport Memorial. As the final steel beam was raised into place in August, Catholic Health officials said the facility should open by late summer 2023.

Why Catholic Health, despite its financial struggles, is confident Lockport Memorial Hospital can succeed Catholic Health executives expressed confidence in their plan for Lockport Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, as the final steel beam was put into place.

In its statement Friday, Eastern Niagara Hospital advised residents in eastern Niagara County who require emergency medical services to call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department for care once the Lockport hospital closes in three months. It then listed those locations as Mount St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston; Orleans Community Health's Medina Memorial Hospital; Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital; DeGraff Medical Park; Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center; or Kenmore Mercy Hospital.

Urgent care services also will be available at its ambulatory center on South Transit Road as well as WellNow Urgent Care at 5801 S. Transit Road.

The hospital also noted that its Reflections Chemical Dependency Program will close April 1 due to staffing limitations. It advised patients in need of substance use services to contact Clearview Treatment Center (716-298-2115), ECMC (716-898-3471), First Step Crisis Center (716-285-3421), GCASA (585-815-5248), or Recovery Center of Niagara (716-265-3700).

"We are proud of our over 100 years of commitment to health care in Lockport and look forward to the next chapter with the opening of a new hospital in Lockport," Petock said.