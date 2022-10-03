East Side nonprofit targets rehab of Lion Brewery building, construction of arts building

An East Side nonprofit community development corporation is seeking to construct a fine arts community center and apartment building at Jefferson Avenue and Best Street as part of an effort to revitalize what it calls the Gateway Village.

T.O.P. Enterprises – whose leaders include a local bishop, a priest and a city court judge – wants to renovate the Lion Brewery building at 1035 Jefferson, construct a new four-story arts building next to it, and rehabilitate the surrounding 3.5-acre site in a project it has dubbed TOP Gateway Village.

The multiphase venture aims to create 83 affordable apartments for seniors and families, plus space for art galleries, banquets, private studios and pop-up vendors, as well as retail space.

In all, it will contain over 119,751 square feet of space on a campus spanning both sides of Jefferson, while reviving a vacant two-story industrial building at a key intersection. The apartment mix includes seven studio, 67 one-bedroom and nine two-bedroom units.

T.O.P. is working with New York City-based community developer CB Emmanuel Realty. The project encompasses nine properties at 1003, 1009, 1035 and 1045 Jefferson, 403, 409 and 411 Best and 94 and 120 Earl Place. T.O.P. is buying 409 Best from People Inc. A later phase will involve another 1.5 acres on the west side of Jefferson, including some city-owned lots.

"The goal of this project is to further activate and revitalize Jefferson Avenue both economically and culturally, while both strengthening the identity of the Jefferson and Best intersection as a critical urban node," architect Michael Mistriner of CPL, formerly Clark Patterson Lee, wrote in a letter to the city Planning Board, which reviewed the project this week.

Affiliated with New Mt. Ararat Temple of Prayer Church, T.O.P. was formed several years ago by a broad swath of minority community leaders to focus on building up the East Side neighborhoods. The goal is to create sustainable and walkable neighborhoods while incorporating input from various segments of the Fruit Belt, Kingsley and Masten Park communities.

The group is led by a 13-member board, led by President Paula McDonald. Other members include New Mt. Ararat Pastor Bishop Dwight E. Brown, Rev. James E. Giles of Buffalo Peacemakers and City Court Judge James A.W. McLeod.

T.O.P. settled on a plan to restore and renovate the 36,965-square-foot Lion Brewery building into 24 apartments and 8,791 square feet of commercial space, while constructing the new 83,791-square-foot Fine Arts building. The latter would feature another 59 apartments and 28,144 square feet of space for art galleries, a multipurpose banquet hall and meeting venue, and private studios. It would also offer space for a pop-up restaurant with seating.

The Lion Brewery, which dates to 1871, will have commercial space on the ground floor along Jefferson – including for an anchor restaurant, coffee shop, a small museum gallery dedicated to the building's history, and other commercial purposes.