East Side neighborhood gets new retail plaza

The units would include a mix of 35 one-bedroom and eight two-bedroom apartments, while the health care services would include primary and specialty care services, a small urgent care center, a behavioral health component and a nutritional or healthy eating feature.

Daniel has said he hopes to start construction by year-end or early 2022. However, that $18 million project is already pending before the Zoning Board of Appeals for five variances related to height, rear and side yards, and front facade, so the Planning Board cannot act until the ZBA – which meets on June 16 – makes its decision.

Olympic project changes

The board also will consider requests to amend prior site plan approvals for CDS Housing's Olympic Avenue Apartments, at 321 Olympic Ave., and for Sonwil Distribution Center's proposed warehouse at 283 Ship Canal Parkway in the Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park.

CDS is converting the vacant former School 78 building just north of the Kensington Expressway into a 47-unit multifamily affordable housing complex, with a playground. The project was approved in December 2018, and extended twice since then while awaiting funding, which finally came through earlier this year. It's now slated to begin in the fall.