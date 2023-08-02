The owner of Lucky's Broadway Mart wants to nearly double the size of his one-story market building to create new storefronts in a bid to bring more business to the corner of Broadway and Smith Street.

Muafaq "Lucky" Majid, whose businesses include food stores and cellphone sales, is seeking to rehab and expand his concrete-block-and-frame building, which currently hosts a mini-mart and a mechanical garage. The goal is "to adapt to today's evolving economic and community changes," according to a letter to the Buffalo Planning Board from engineer John A. Schenne.

Plans by Schenne Associates call for removing 1,600 square feet from the west and south side, renovating 6,525 square feet of existing market space, and constructing a 6,370-square foot addition for other tenants that extends out 40 feet. That will enable Majid to host six retail storefront spaces, ranging in size from 1,135 to 3,150 square feet.

The $1.7 million project will also include exterior improvements, with the facade featuring a mix of red brick, white Hardieplank boards and glass storefronts. Meanwhile, the east side of the 0.85-acre lot will gain 16 parking spaces – for a total of 29 – with a new driving entrance on Coit Street.

"The front could use a little improvement, and I think we’re going to help the neighborhood by this development and give a nice aesthetic change on Broadway," Schenne's Ryan Renshaw said.

Majid received a zoning variance last month, and the Planning Board gave its assent on July 31. Work by Lamparelli Construction is expected to take one year.

- Jonathan D. Epstein