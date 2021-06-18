East Aurora warehouse slated to become townhouses

A one-story cement block and brick former warehouse a block from East Aurora's Main Street is about to be converted into four two-story townhomes.

Lisa B. DeCarlo, an interior designer in the village, had acquired the property at 636 E. Fillmore Ave., with plans for a restaurant and offices, but has now shifted her focus to exclusively residential use because of the changed market in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She wants to more than double the size of the long and squat storage building, at the corner of East Fillmore and Riley Street, by adding a second floor to the 3,864-square-foot structure. She then plans to convert the combined 7,728-square-foot space into condominiums. The building footprint will not change on the 0.47-acre site.

The project – across the street from the East Aurora Ice Rink – will create four units of about 1,940 square feet apiece, one of which will have an upper porch. The building will consist of a white-washed brick facade, with black trim. Each unit will have a detached two-car garage.