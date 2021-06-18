East Aurora warehouse slated to become townhouses

A one-story cement block and brick former warehouse a block from East Aurora's Main Street is about to be converted into four two-story townhomes.
Lisa B. DeCarlo, an interior designer in the village, had acquired the property at 636 E. Fillmore Ave., with plans for a restaurant and offices, but has now shifted her focus to exclusively residential use because of the changed market in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
She wants to more than double the size of the long and squat storage building, at the corner of East Fillmore and Riley Street, by adding a second floor to the 3,864-square-foot structure. She then plans to convert the combined 7,728-square-foot space into condominiums. The building footprint will not change on the 0.47-acre site.
The project – across the street from the East Aurora Ice Rink – will create four units of about 1,940 square feet apiece, one of which will have an upper porch. The building will consist of a white-washed brick facade, with black trim. Each unit will have a detached two-car garage.
The East Aurora Village Board this month approved the proposed site plan, clearing the way for the project to proceed. Plans call for site preparation work this summer, followed by exterior construction from September through November, and then interior construction through January 2022, when the project is expected to be completed.
However, DeCarlo must first submit the condominium offering to the state attorney general for approval before the units can be sold.
"We see this project as a good transition between surrounding commercial and single family residential uses, and provides a needed type of housing in the Village," DeCarlo's attorney, Peter J. Sorgi, wrote in a letter to village officials.
DeCarlo owns Urban Design, a 10-year-old commercial and residential interior design firm.