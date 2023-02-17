An East Amherst native who played hockey for a season with the Buffalo Beauts will soon become a fixture on the Buffalo Bills new stadium project.

Kimberly Sass has been named project manager with Legends Project Development and will help take the lead on the company’s involvement with the new stadium construction.

Project managers with Legends’ global planning division provide oversight on the design, financing and construction of sports venues, like the $1.4 billion stadium project set to get going this spring in Orchard Park, across the street from the Bills current stadium, Sass wrote on Twitter.

Sass worked for the past four years at HLW, a planning, architecture and design firm in New York City.

“This career move aligns my experience in both pro sports and architecture, allows me to advocate for athletes in a different way and to contribute to the local built environment,” she wrote. “I’m happy to have a seat at the table as a female in this STEM/sports realm!”

Last year, the Buffalo Bills hired Legends, a consulting, project management and hospitality company co-founded by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, to become an important part of putting together a plan for a new stadium. The partnership with the Bills has allowed Legends to lead the planning, management, sales and partnership efforts for the project.

The involvement of Legends in the oversight of the Bills stadium construction could indicate an even larger role for the company in this project.

Legends was not immediately available for comment.

Local unions worried about Bills stadium work going to out-of-town contractors, workers The initial design of the $1.4 billion stadium, scheduled for three years of construction starting this spring, calls for the use of large concrete panels with pre-laid brick, which can be cheaper and easier to install.

Legends has also worked on a feasibility study and conducted focus groups and surveys to help inform stadium design and sales, which include personal seat licenses, in addition to handling the Bills’ e-commerce.

And more recently, Legends was hired to work with the other team owned by Terry and Kim Pegula and run by Pegula Sports & Entertainment – the Sabres, managing the search for a jersey patch sponsor.

Legends was founded in 2008 by Jones and George Steinbrenner, the late New York Yankees’ owner. The company has provided its services for several new high-profile venues, including the Los Angeles Rams’ and Chargers’ SoFi Stadium and the Las Vegas Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium. It also operates concessions and merchandise sales at the Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium and Yankee Stadium, among others.

Sass played goalie for Colgate University while getting her architecture and art/art history degree, and then played professionally for the Beauts for a year during the 2015-16 season and with the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association from 2019 to ‘22 before retiring. Prior to taking on her new role, she worked as an architectural associate/job captain for HLW.