D'Youville University to bring 10 Ukrainian students a year to study at Buffalo campus

  • Updated
D'Youville University is offering full tuition, room and board to 10 Ukrainian college students a year starting this fall, D'Youville President Lorrie Clemo announced Wednesday.

D'Youville has already accepted one student, Yaroslav Malynych of Lviv, who will be studying chemistry here starting in September.

D'Youville also has forged a relationship with Mariupol State University, which has been largely destroyed during the Russian invasion and hopes to rebuild in Kyiv, and hopes to bring some of its students to attend D'Youville this fall. 

Since reaching out to educators in Ukraine, D'Youville has identified 30 students whose plans for higher education have been interrupted by the war.

"Though welcoming 10 students a year may seem like a humble offering, it's a start that we hope will encourage other universities to also welcome Ukrainian students" to help the country rebuild in the future, she said.

Higher Education Reporter

I'm the new Higher Education reporter on The Buffalo News business enterprise team. I previously worked at The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and Syracuse's Rosamond Gifford Zoo. I'm a Rochester native with family in Buffalo. Email me at jgramza@buffnews.com.

