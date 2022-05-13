D'Youville to lease Terzo's new Bush Lofts for grad student housing

When Carl J. Montante III first planned to convert a vacant West Side warehouse-turned-photo studio into apartments, he was prepared to seek 13 different tenants to lease up the new apartments he planned to create at Bush Lofts.

Instead, he had to make just one call – to D'Youville University.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

Following talks last summer, the West Side college has agreed to lease the entire building as graduate student housing, beginning this fall.

Under the four-year deal, D'Youville will pay a lump sum to Montante's company, Terzo Development, and then the school will handle the leasing of the individual apartments or beds to students. Students will pay rent to the school, while Terzo will manage the property.

That relieves Montante of the tenant administrative burden, while instantly making his first project in Buffalo a success out of the gate. Montante co-owns Terzo with John Ticco, a commercial real estate agent at Pyramid Brokerage Co.

"We are hopeful that this deal will be beneficial not only for DU and Terzo, but the West Side community as well," said Montante, grandson of Uniland Development Co. co-founder Carl Montante Sr.

Montante, who came back to Western New York in 2020 after losing a real estate investment job in Denver when the pandemic hit, started Terzo to focus on urban redevelopment in under-invested areas such as Buffalo's Lower West Side. He bought the two-story warehouse at 44 17th St. from the family of photographer Jim Bush.

Built in the 1880s as a livery horse stable, the 15,000-square-foot red-brick building with a black mansard roof had been used by Bush since the 1980s until his death in July 2019 . It had been underused for at least five years prior to that, but had been empty since then.

The market-rate apartments include three one-bedroom, seven two-bedroom and two three-bedroom units, ranging in size from 635 to 1,625 square feet. A single studio apartment is much smaller, at 483 square feet. That equates to 24 student beds.

"It’s technically going to be off-campus housing, but because it’s under the D’Youville realm, the students get the comfort and the understanding that they’re getting a D’Youville-quality product," Montante said.

Buffalo Next Must-read local business coverage that exposes the trends, connects the dots and contextualizes the impact to Buffalo's economy. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.