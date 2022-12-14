D'Youville plans new $50 million academic building

Fresh off the completion of its new Health Professions Hub on Connecticut Street, D'Youville University is doubling down on its investments in health care with plans for a $50 million academic building down the street that would broaden its health care programs.

D'Youville is proposing to construct a four-story building with 104,000 square feet of space on a parking lot at 443 West Ave., south of the $20 million Hub building that it completed a year ago.

It would house academic programs, and would be focused on providing "world-class education to health care professionals, particularly primary care and community-based practitioners," according to the school's site plan application to the city for the project, dubbed the "Dharma" project.

"The facility will allow us to provide a greater scope of educational services, strengthen our connection to the surrounding neighborhood, and ensure a strong future for the university as an anchor of stability in the historic West Side."

Under plans by architects at CannonDesign and engineers from Fisher Associates in Rochester, the new academic building would occupy a 2.1-acre site already owned by D'Youville and known as Lot D.

The site is below the Health Professions Hub, at the corner of Connecticut and West, and across from the Montante Family Library and Holy Angels.

If approved, construction would begin in May 2023 and finish by January 2025, involving more than 300 construction jobs.

The university and Fisher Associates acknowledged that the project provides 14 fewer parking spaces than the calculated need. But some students also live on campus and won't need to commute, Fisher engineers noted, while "the number of students and faculty on campus at any given time" remains below pre-Covid numbers," with D'Youville continuing to offer online and hybrid options.