D'Youville College employees shift to four-day workweek

How would you like to work four days a week instead of five, with fewer total hours and no reduction in pay?

D'Youville College just made that change for its employees. The college is adopting a four-day, 32-hour workweek, instead of a five-day, 37.5-hour week. Employees' pay and benefits will remain the same.

"The world of work has changed, and we can't go back," said Lorrie Clemo, D'Youville's president. "This is a multifaceted employee health and wellness initiative, which we believe will ultimately benefit our students, employees, the institution and our community."

D'Youville officials said they believe the school is the first college or university in the country to adopt the four-day workweek and still maintain pay.

Most U.S. companies still are on a 40-hour workweek. The average American worker, including those with part-time jobs, has an average workweek that spans 34.8 hours, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. For manufacturers, the average workweek tops 40 hours.