D'Youville College employees shift to four-day workweek

How would you like to work four days a week instead of five, with fewer total hours and no reduction in pay?
D'Youville College just made that change for its employees. The college is adopting a four-day, 32-hour workweek, instead of a five-day, 37.5-hour week. Employees' pay and benefits will remain the same.
"The world of work has changed, and we can't go back," said Lorrie Clemo, D'Youville's president. "This is a multifaceted employee health and wellness initiative, which we believe will ultimately benefit our students, employees, the institution and our community."
D'Youville officials said they believe the school is the first college or university in the country to adopt the four-day workweek and still maintain pay.
Most U.S. companies still are on a 40-hour workweek. The average American worker, including those with part-time jobs, has an average workweek that spans 34.8 hours, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. For manufacturers, the average workweek tops 40 hours.
D'Youville made the switch at a time when employers are scrambling to attract new hires and keep them on board, amid a worker shortage. Employers are trying approaches such as higher pay, signing bonuses and flexible work arrangements.
D'Youville believes the new work schedule will help recruit and retain employees. The college also expects the schedule will have practical benefits such as reduced office density, less parking congestion and – from an environmental standpoint – will cut down on commutes to campus.
"We are starting with a six-month trial period. However, I'm confident the policy shift is going to improve the overall well-being of our employees and the competitiveness of the institution," Clemo said.
The change took effect Monday, covering 130 full-time staff and administrative employees, said Jason MacLeod, chief of staff and associate vice president for operations and administration.
To remain eligible for the 32-hour schedule, departments at the college will be required to improve "digital workflows" and participate in ongoing professional development, he said.
D'Youville experimented with a four-day workweek during summer 2020 and the response was largely positive, MacLeod said.
"Since that pilot, we have been researching ways to provide employees more flexibility, while also improving the quality of service we offer our students," he said.
The 32-hour workweek idea has gathered support in some other countries and, in the United States, from some federal lawmakers.
Rep. Mark Takano, a California Democrat, introduced the 32-Hour Workweek Act in the summer, and the Congressional Progressive Caucus endorsed it last month. The legislation calls for allowing eligible workers to start collecting overtime pay after 32 hours of work per week, instead of 40 hours, under the Fair Labor Standards Act.
Takano said adopting a 32-hour workweek would move toward "a modern-day business model that prioritizes productivity, fair pay and an improved quality of life for workers across the country.
“After a nearly two-year-long pandemic that forced millions of people to explore remote work options, it’s safe to say that we can’t, and shouldn’t, simply go back to normal, because normal wasn’t working," Takano said. "People were spending more time at work, less time with loved ones, their health and well-being was worsening and, all the while, their pay has remained stagnant."
Overseas, Iceland has embraced the four-day workweek. About 85% of workers in that country are either on a four-day schedule or on their way to it, according to the British think tank Autonomy. So far, the workers' pay hasn't gone down, while their productivity and well-being have gone up, the report said.
Not everyone is a fan of the 32-hour work schedule. Treehouse, an online education company, tried it a few years ago, but later scrapped the idea.
A Gallup survey conducted in March 2020, just as the pandemic struck the economy, found employees who were working four days a week reported higher rates of "thriving well-being" and less burnout than people working five or six days a week. (Only 5% of the 10,000 employees in the survey were working four days.)
But in the same survey, the percentage of "actively disengaged" employees was highest among those who worked either four or six days a week. The percentage of "engaged" workers was virtually identical among employees working four, five or six days a week.
An analysis by Gallup said the results indicated how employees felt was based on more than just how many hours they worked.
"If employers focused on improving the quality of the work experience, they could have nearly triple the positive influence on employees' lives compared with shortening their workweek," the analysis said.
Matt Glynn