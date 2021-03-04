 Skip to main content
Dynabrade prepares for leadership change
Hardy Hamann

Hardy Hamann will retire as Dynabrade's president and CEO. 

Dynabrade, a Clarence-based maker of industrial power tools, is preparing for a leadership change.

Hardy Hamann will retire as president and CEO effective March 31. He was named president in 2016, after joining Dynabrade as vice president of sales and marketing the year before. Hamann added the title of CEO in March 2020.

“Over the last four decades, I have been able to live the American dream," Hamann said. "I was privileged to work for some great companies that allowed me to live in various parts of the U.S.A. and make business friends around the world. I feel grateful for the opportunity to finish my career at Dynabrade."

Dynabrade, which has 175 employees, said it will name its next president at a later date.

Matt Glynn

