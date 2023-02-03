Dynabrade has acquired Global Abrasive Products, a supplier to the Clarence-based maker of tools and related accessories.
The purchase price was not disclosed. Global Abrasive Products has two locations in Lockport and one location in Alpharetta, Ga.
Dynabrade said it will keep all three of Global Abrasive Products' locations and all 50 of its employees. Global Abrasive Products will operate as a subsidiary of Dynabrade.
Matt Glynn
Matt Glynn
Reporter
