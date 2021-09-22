Dynabrade acquires supplier Manth Manufacturing

Dynabrade, a Clarence-based maker of industrial tools, has acquired one of its suppliers, Manth Manufacturing.
The acquisition price was not announced. Manth, based in the Town of Tonawanda, will operate as a subsidiary of Dynabrade.
Dynabrade prior to the deal had 175 employees. The company declined to say how many employees Manth has.
Matt Glynn
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Matt Glynn
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today