Dynabrade acquires supplier Manth Manufacturing
Dynabrade, a Clarence-based maker of industrial tools, has acquired one of its suppliers, Manth Manufacturing.

The acquisition price was not announced. Manth, based in the Town of Tonawanda, will operate as a subsidiary of Dynabrade.

Dynabrade prior to the deal had 175 employees. The company declined to say how many employees Manth has.

Matt Glynn

