Wells Enterprises plans to add more than 200 jobs at its Dunkirk ice cream plant as part of a planned expansion.

Wells plans to start construction this fall, with an eye toward the expansion becoming operational in late 2025.

The investment also will retain 401 jobs at the facility, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul.

“This project is a win for hundreds of plant workers, a victory for many local business partners that benefit from the facility, and an important success story for the region’s overall economy," Hochul said.

The state will provide up to $10 million in Excelsior Jobs program tax credits and a $6 million grant from Empire State Development, in exchange for meeting job creation and capital investment commitments.

Wells produces the Blue Bunny, Halo Top, Bomb Pop and Blue Ribbon Classics ice cream brands. With the expansion, the Dunkirk plant is expected to more than double its current production output.

The company said late last year it would eliminate 183 jobs at its Dunkirk plant, at 1 Ice Cream Drive, which had 643 employees at the time. That was less than the 319 jobs Wells initially said it planned to cut in September 2022.

In the interim, Wells was acquired by Ferrero Group, an Italian manufacturer of sweets such as Nutella, Kinder, Tic Tac and Ferrero Rocher.

“We are extremely excited to build on the strength of our team in Dunkirk and continue to work with the community to grow and expand our operations here," said Liam Killeen, CEO of Wells Enterprises, in a statement.

"The investment in Dunkirk illustrates our passion to provide high-quality premium ice cream products," he said. "The planned expansion also reinforces our dedication to our team, consumers, and the community as a critical part of the long-term future of our company.”

Wells officials said the Dunkirk expansion will be an important part of the company's plans to build up its national manufacturing network for its Blue Bunny, Halo Top, Bomb Pop and Blue Ribbon Classics brands.

"The planned expansion of the Dunkirk facility follows our team’s continued strong performance over the last several months," said Mark Meyer, Wells' chief operating officer. "That, coupled with the continued growth plan for our brands and the category overall makes expanding our Dunkirk facility the right choice for Wells.”