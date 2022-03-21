Dumpster location prompts criticism and a change before Main Street Lofts gets green light

If Cynthia Schwartz has one favorite bugaboo to pick on with real estate developers, it‘s the dumpster.

The vice chairwoman of the Buffalo Planning Board consistently asks about how trash will be handled at new projects, and how the receptacles will be shielded from view, demanding that developers take that appearance into account. The target of her criticism Monday night was the Main Street Lofts affordable housing project that MVAH Partners and Belmont Housing for Western New York are planning at 1681-1707 Main St.

That’s because the project site plan had the dumpster enclosure right next to a children’s playground.

“The juxtaposition of the two is just bad planning,” Schwartz said. “I just think having kids next to a dumpster enclosure is not a good idea. We all know what happens to dumpsters and dumpster enclosures. Dumpsters have noise. Dumpsters have flies. Dumpsters attract vermin. I just don’t think they should be side by side.”