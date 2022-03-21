Dumpster location prompts criticism and a change before Main Street Lofts gets green light

If Cynthia Schwartz has one favorite bugaboo to pick on with real estate developers, it‘s the dumpster.
The vice chairwoman of the Buffalo Planning Board consistently asks about how trash will be handled at new projects, and how the receptacles will be shielded from view, demanding that developers take that appearance into account. The target of her criticism Monday night was the Main Street Lofts affordable housing project that MVAH Partners and Belmont Housing for Western New York are planning at 1681-1707 Main St.
That’s because the project site plan had the dumpster enclosure right next to a children’s playground.
“The juxtaposition of the two is just bad planning,” Schwartz said. “I just think having kids next to a dumpster enclosure is not a good idea. We all know what happens to dumpsters and dumpster enclosures. Dumpsters have noise. Dumpsters have flies. Dumpsters attract vermin. I just don’t think they should be side by side.”
The developer agreed to move them to the Balcom Street entrance, and MVAH received final approval for the $50.6 million project, which will bring 140 apartments and seven townhomes to a triangular site bordered by Main, Balcom and Masten Avenue. Schwartz said she otherwise liked the project, which is slated to begin this fall and finish by early 2024.
“This is a fabulous infill on Main Street, and I’ve gotta be thinking that your neighbors on Masten have got to be popping champagne corks,” she said.
The board separately approved modifications to the Mount Olive Senior Manor project at 703 E. Delavan Ave., necessitated by cost and financing, and to the 15,000-square-foot pre-engineered metal addition to Thin Man Brewery at 166 Chandler St., to handle larger delivery and shipment trucks.
"The business is doing very well," said Thin Man project architect Benjamin M. Siegel of BMS Design. "Maybe that’s a Covid thing, that more people are drinking."