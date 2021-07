What would National Chicken Wing Day be without free wings?

Pepsi has partnered with Duff's Wings in a promotion that will give Duff's customers five free wings with the purchase of a 20-ounce fountain Pepsi or Diet Pepsi on Thursday.

The deal is restricted to one order of free wings per customer while supplies last. It runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.

The offer is not valid at the Orchard Park Duff's location or at the Duff's restaurants outside Western New York.