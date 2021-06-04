Dual solar projects planned for Chautauqua County

Two more solar farms are coming to Chautauqua County, under a plan by an Atlanta-based alternative-energy developer that wants county tax breaks to support the projects.

Dimension Renewable Energy, which develops community solar projects and utility energy storage systems, wants to put up a pair of solar-panel arrays on 44 acres of land it would purchase in the Town of Sheridan, at 3323 Werle Road.

Both projects would generate 4.125 megawatts of solar energy, and each would cost $7.225 million to construct, funded entirely by Dimension.

The developer is asking the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency for $289,000 in sales tax benefits and an unusual 25-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes benefit for its property taxes on each project, but on the improvements only, not the land.

"Without the agency's assistance, this project is not economically feasible," the company said in its application to the IDA.

The annual tax payment would start at $3,800 per megawatt – or $15,675 per project – and increase by 2% a year, ultimately reaching $25,212 for each project in the final year. That's a total of just over $500,000 in payments for each project over 25 years, or $1 million.