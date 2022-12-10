Drop in gas prices is more of a trickle in Buffalo Niagara region

Gas prices are dropping nationally, but the decline is much less noticeable in the Buffalo Niagara region.

The national average was $3.31 on Friday, down 49 cents, or 13%, from a month ago, according to AAA statistics. In the Buffalo Niagara region, the average was $3.64, down 15 cents from a month ago. That's only a 4% drop.

What gives?

The answer has to do with where different parts of the country receive their fuel supplies, and those regions' oil refining capacity, said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at Gasbuddy.com.

"Each one of those regions has a little bit of difference for supply and demand," he said.

New York is among the Northeast and mid-Atlantic states tied to the New York Harbor market, where refinery capacity is stretched thin.

"You have about as much refining capacity as the areas of the Rocky Mountains do, with 10 times more population," DeHaan said. The New York Harbor market's refining capacity was diminished by a 2019 explosion at a Philadelphia facility that was subsequently closed and demolished.

With tight refining capacity, the New York Harbor market is more reliant on imports to meet its needs, DeHaan said. That, in turn, makes the region more susceptible to global events like Russia's war in Ukraine, which has prompted European Union countries to search for non-Russian sources of oil, creating more competition for supply.

Nationwide, analysts expect gas prices to keep falling, and that includes the Buffalo Niagara region.

"Increasing supply and lower gasoline demand is pushing pump prices lower," the AAA said this week. "As demand remains low and stocks grow, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decrease through next week."

DeHaan said the national average could drop below $3 per gallon by Christmas, but is he doubtful Buffalo's average price will hit the sub-$3 mark by that time.

"This is not something coming to every pump in Buffalo," he said. "The price probably will still go down maybe 25 cents a gallon, maybe a little more, maybe a little less."

But there's another factor that could make the ongoing decline in gas prices short-lived: The coming end of New York's state gas tax holiday.

Since June, motorists in New York State have benefited from the state's suspension of its sales tax on motor and diesel fuel. But that suspension is set to expire at year's end. So even as gas prices fall, those taxes would be tacked back on.

Erie County has limited its sales tax to the first $2 charged per gallon of gas and diesel, which remains in effect through the end of February. Gas tax holidays in Niagara and Chautauqua counties already have ended.

Around the country, gas prices vary greatly by region.

California's average is $4.60, the highest in the continental United States. But in 11 states in the Southeast and Midwest, the average is already below $3 a gallon.

The national average for gas is now lower than it was a year ago, while it's 22 cents a gallon higher than it was then locally. Prices started to rise steadily in December 2020 and began to soar in March after the Russian invasion of Ukraine roiled the world's energy markets. Gas prices peaked in the Buffalo Niagara region at around $4.90 a gallon in mid-June.

"It's good for households and it's good for affordability," said Beth Ann Bovino, the U.S. chief economist at the financial analysis firm S&P Global. "But at the same time the easing up of pricing pressure at the gas pump leaves more money to spend elsewhere, that might give a near-term boost to inflation, which the Fed would have to fight."

DeHaan said world events, including Russia's presence in Ukraine and questions about whether China will fully reopen its economy, cloud the long-range forecast for gas prices.

"I don't think there's ever been a more difficult time to accurately predict beyond more than a few weeks out," he said.

News wire services contributed to this report.