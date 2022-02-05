Dr. Raul Vazquez is a physician-entrepreneur, someone who sees a problem, diagnoses a need and develops a solution.

It's why his G-Health Enterprises, of which he is the president and CEO, has several organizations under its umbrella, including Urban Family Practice, the Greater Buffalo United Accountable Health Network and the Greater Buffalo United Independent Physicians Association.

"You got to evolve," said Vazquez, who grew up in the Bronx projects before coming to Buffalo three decades ago. "And in order to help patients, you got to be out in the community. You got to see how people live. It's just not waiting for them to come in the office in these 10-15 minutes, it just doesn’t work that way."

His organization continues to evolve. At the end of 2021, Urban Family Practice increased its fleet of mobile units to go right into communities of need.

And after G-Health was acquired late last year by community-based ambulatory delivery system CINQ Care, Vazquez has the financial resources to boost his 220-employee payroll in the area. He and CINQ Care plan to add 400 employees by the third quarter.

Vazquez talked about Buffalo's increasing population, his business' growth and why health care needs to change.

Q: With Buffalo's population increasing, have you seen growth in your business or how have you had to adapt?

A: I, mostly in my life, have always been involved with the Black and Brown population, Latinos and Native Americans, because I felt the need and there was a strong connection.

One of the reasons I went into medicine was for that. So I see there's a lot of migration in Buffalo not only from immigrants, but from people coming in from downstate.

I think people look at different things to relocate to certain locations. Families see there are doctors, there’s a school system, there’s jobs, and all that stuff is where I see the growth that's come.

We’ve seen growth in our patient paths, and that's why we expanded to the East Side, and we're looking to expand even further. And partners like Jericho, they're expanding in the immigrant population.

I see this particular area being very, very good for Buffalo because it means, not only are you creating jobs, but you are bringing in different talents. You know, at GBUAHN, our health home, we speak 18 languages, it's also teaching us to be more diverse. Knowing just English – you've got to go to the next level. We’ve got to learn computer language, so we should learn other languages, especially in the area.

Q: You've been providing care for the underserved population for 25-plus years. How tough is it to try to put a dent in health disparities?

A: It's very hard, and we try to manage our resources. This state has the budget for Medicaid. It's $65 billion. And when you look at that, it’s anywhere from $27 billion to $29 billion going to hospital care. And then about $15 billion to $18 billion go to nursing home care. The rest is used to treat people.

It's sort of like you're paid, but you're not paid for outcomes. You're paid, but you're not paid for quality. You're paid, but you're not paid for patient satisfaction.

So we have to change that model. It's got to be mobile. Amazon changed retail, right? And the same thing will happen to health care.

And so systems like ours will survive. It doesn't matter if a Walgreens, CVS does health care. We are engaged. We have the connection with the patient. That patient-doctor relationship is really important.

I think hospitals a lot of times don’t have that. Patients go there at the last resort. That's not the way you treat care. You shouldn't be dying to go to the hospital.

Q: Do you think there needs to be more collaboration in health care?

A: Absolutely. We have to bring in the outcomes, we have to bring in the quality, and we got to have people work together.

A lot of times here in Buffalo – I've been here for 35 years – I'm still an outsider, in some cases. Because I'm trying to transform the area.

If you were running a hospital, do you want somebody like me out there? No, you got to try to do everything you can because you want people in the hospital.

The dollars in the Black and Brown community as a result of health care stay in that system for six hours. Then they just fade it out. These communities are good training centers because they have a lot of pathology, and it doesn't get addressed on time. So if you want to learn medicine, that's a perfect case. You're going to find the chronic kidney disease people that are in dialysis.

I don't want communities to be used for cash cow purposes. Let's try to do prevention. Let's not just do sick care. I know sick care makes money, but health care can't go in that direction. We don't have the resources.

Q: Looking forward, is there any kind of major theme or buzzword you have in 2022?

A: I think taking the under out of underserved. We're going to expand, so coming soon. We're looking to take on at least 400 more people in our system and across the state, not just in Buffalo. So I think we've done a good job here and we've developed some nice partnerships to be able to kind of expand the same type of model.

Q: So you see more initiatives and opportunities to change the health care field?

A: We're an early Amazon in that space. We really have to get to the patient/member/consumer. You got to provide the tools and the support, so that people can get access to care.

Not the present system that's set up – it just doesn't work, and it's so much cost to people. I mean you get sick, forget it. Everything is just so expensive, and you thought you had coverage and then you get into these nightmares.

If we can do this early on, and again, I'd rather give hypertensive medications, diabetic medications, asthma medications for free. I'd rather build the model to do that because if we treat those things, then we're not dealing with the complications. Inpatient, ER, those are million-dollar problems that could be solved by having the physicians drive what's more important to you.

