Growing up in South Phoenix, Ariz., Dr. Kenyani Davis first became interested in medicine when she was 5 or 6 years old, accompanying her father during the day as he attended nursing school. The "cool skeletons" in the anatomy lab caught the young girl's eye.

But where she was from, there was no clear path to becoming a doctor – especially as a young Black girl.

"If you made it through high school, you did really good for yourself," Davis recalled. "The notion of graduating, going on to college and even becoming a physician, that didn't happen. I think there was only one other person that I knew who went on to actually become a physician and he went to the military and went that route. But it was just one of those things like, 'OK, well how come we can't do that? How come a little girl from right here can't do it?' And I think that was my driving force, is that I just didn't want to be a statistic."

That journey led her to Buffalo in 2012 – she completed her residency at University at Buffalo – and Davis is now the chief medical officer at Community Health Center of Buffalo, a federally qualified health center that serves all patients regardless of their ability to pay.

While Davis has fallen in love with Buffalo, she also knows this area has longstanding inequities that will require a coordinated approach to stamp out.

Q: What have you observed here when it comes to health inequities?

A: I heard the best quote when I was just casually talking to somebody and they described Buffalo as the Mississippi of the North. And for whatever reason, that stuck, because it was able to articulate what I see here.

I've lived in 11 different places. And I've never in my life lived in a place more segregated than Buffalo.

Here in Buffalo, in the five ZIP codes that we serve here at CHCB, 98% of that population is the Black population – 38% of Buffalo is African American, but 98% of them live in these five ZIP codes.

I find that to be not only appalling, but it's almost fascinating that I live in a place where there is geographical separation.

When I teach the class on social determinants of health, and you take the redlining map, and you lay it right on top of the health disparities, and you lay it right on top of poverty and you lay right on top of even the different disparities such as HIV rates, cardiovascular disease, it's all in the same area.

And it just goes to show you that we are living in the consequences of decisions that were made generations ago.

Q: Just how big of an issue is health equity?

A: How big of an issue? It is the only issue. It is all the issues. When you think of those social determinants of health, they live in those ZIP codes and you're not ever going to be able to move forward until you address those.

The concern I have, though, is that when you do begin to address those structural inequities – these are housing rates, cleaning up the areas so that you don't have slum landlords and abandoned buildings and you have more parks and you have more sidewalks – one of the things that I have found to be somewhat true, not necessarily just in Buffalo but any other place that is plagued with the same inequities, is that when you start to address these structural issues and you start to address these social determinants of health, then comes a wonderful thing called gentrification. So then what you do is you push people out, and you start this process all over again.

So the real question is: How do you address those inequities, those social determinants of health ... without also inviting gentrification into that area? So when you ask me, how big is that problem in Buffalo? It is the problem. It is the only problem.

I mean Buffalove is everything. I love everything about Buffalo. I love everything about the culture. I choose to be in Buffalo because of all of that, despite the Mississippi of the North. But until those things get addressed, that Buffalove will still only extend to certain people.

Q: I know CHCB has a mobile health care unit. What other things has CHCB done to chip away at health inequities?

A: The first part is the education piece. It's shifting everybody from sick care to well care. So we have created a prevention and wellness department, because one of the things is to give you the education, that cultural capital, to teach you how to be well – that's the first part.

The second thing is also we've instituted a geriatric program. So we actually have a board-certified geriatrician, because one of the other things is as we age, there's a whole host of other issues – social isolation, so many other different things.

There is a health disparity among advanced care planning and hospice utilizations among African Americans. So 65 is what we consider the geriatric population, but what happens is when you have a higher socioeconomic status burden, that is earlier. So now you're seeing people who have the same comorbidities who you would think they're 65, they're really 45. So now we've instituted a culturally sensitive geriatric department.

We also do stuff with the re-entry program. These are people who have just come out of incarceration, so teaching those soft skills. We're also working on workforce development because one of those things, you know, you teach a man to fish, and they're able to provide for themselves.

We're also doing racial equity. And so we're also extending our expertise in how to deliver culturally competent care, because this isn't just some two-hour, online course that you do, and all of a sudden, you're culturally competent. That's just not how it works. So we're extending our expertise to other services as well.

Q: When you look at health equity efforts in Buffalo, is there something you point to where progress has been made or something that has worked?

A: I would love to say there is something, but without that coordinated approach and that oversight, it's really hard. It's really hard to say that, right?

Even when you look at our metrics, compared to all the other counties, I mean we're not doing so hot. So you can't look at those and say, "Yeah, you know, we made a great impact on diabetes. We made a great impact on teen pregnancy." We're doing really poorly there.

And that is the secret: Until we get a coordinated response locally and say, "You know what, we're not going to be able to tackle it all, but we want to really impact teen pregnancy. So we're going to have a coordinated plan from top to bottom – that whole social ecological model, from policy to community to individual. We're gonna have this coordinated approach, and we're going to watch it."

Until you do that, you can't answer that question.

Q: So do you have optimism for the future if that coordinated plan can happen? It would presumably be a long process, but you moved here and you're committed to the area, so you have a vested interest in seeing it happen.

A: Absolutely. We'll be here. I'll retire here. My kids are from here.

But the truth is, I am optimistic – outside of all the doom and gloom.

The conversations are happening now. Dare I say, if we get it right here in Buffalo, we have found the national model. This is a microcosm of what the rest of the world looks like. If we can get it right here, we have found the national model, and I guarantee you we will start to attract more people to this area.