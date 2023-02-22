Since coming to Buffalo 40 years ago, Dr. Greg Daniel has made his mark as an emergency medical physician, then as a business owner who launched the WNY ImmediateCare urgent care clinics, and now as a property developer.

Through his investments and real estate initiatives, the native of Trinidad has sought to drive changes in the city, where he has focused on the challenges of East Buffalo, particularly around housing and the lack of adequate health care.

He's been seeking for several years to build a medical-focused project on Jefferson Avenue, but has come up short on funding so far. But he's not afraid to challenge the status quo.

Q: What do you see happening in underserved areas that have not seen investment?

A: It’s important that the politicians, whether it’s the city, Erie County and the state, recognize that this is an area that underperforms and has been neglected.

This is neglect that goes back to the 1920s, 1930s, when the East Side of Buffalo was redlined with regard to banks and mortgages and loans and things of that nature.

And I think a lot of that structural racism that existed back then unfortunately continues to percolate to this very day. The change that is necessary for any success to occur, that change needs to be tectonic.

I congratulate the present governor [Kathy Hochul] for appropriating $50 million to the East Side. However, that is a raindrop in the ocean.

The previous governor, [Andrew] Cuomo, had famously represented the Buffalo Billion, and I’m not sure where that money went. I didn’t see any success from the Buffalo Billion on the East Side, and the East Side needs to have its own East Side Billion. Nothing short of a few hundred million dollars would work to improve what’s happening on the East Side.

What is the roadmap to success for East Buffalo? I have yet to hear, whether it’s the city or the state, articulate exactly how the process would unfold in order to improve the lot of individuals, the community, on the East Side.

I’m yet to understand where we’re going to see sustainability. I’m yet to understand how we’re going to develop a resilient community.

There has to be some significant structural changes that need to occur.

Q: What's the most important issue for you?

A: From my point of view as a physician and as a developer, I focus on the social determinants of health, where we have recognized over the past decade that where you live determines to a great degree your longevity.

So one of my pursuits is to say to the powers that be that we need to see a more structured health care program on the East Side.

You go up and down Transit Road, you can probably hit within a one-mile radius two to three gyms. You drive down Transit Road at 5 a.m., and you actually see quite a few cars, and the vast majority of these individuals are going to work out. None of that exists on the East Side.

We need some indoor programs, indoor facilities, that would provide for a community such as East Buffalo.

That’s one of the things I've been advocating for with the governor. We need to develop some preventive health programs, and it starts by building some indoor facilities, by ensuring that there’s an indoor pool for youngsters to come and swim in the wintertime, by ensuring that we’ve got an indoor track, so that we can have track and field on the East Side.

There need to be actual schools within the community where kids can go to get a quality education. We should supercharge those feeder programs so a lot more kids decide to go to college, or can decide they want to be plumbers and electricians.

Let’s develop a master plan so we can begin to develop walkable communities on the East Side, so a kid can leave home and go to a movie theater on the East Side, so a kid can leave home and go to a gym on the East Side, so that you can begin to develop more community within those communities.

Right now, there is very little, and when there is very little, that’s when you see the anger break out.

Q: Does the business community see this?

A: I know there’s a few developers in the area who would like to see that happen, if the opportunity presents itself. But we need more.

We need more investment by banking institutions. Everybody now says we want to do a mobile bank. Well, it’s nice to have a mobile bank, but if nobody has the money, what’s the benefit of a mobile bank? And people want to see institutions solidly in their community. We don’t want to see them drive down the street and then drive away.

We need to build communities of the future. We need to say to ourselves, it’s 2022, and we want to know that by 2080, the East Side is going to have multiple venues for children’s activities, education, health care, preventive health.

We want to know that all of those empty blocks that are sitting there will be built up with new homes. We want to know that there are going to be appropriate schools and walkable communities. We need to develop that master plan.

Q: So why aren't developers doing it?

A: Because of the risky nature of doing anything on the East Side, nobody’s going to do it unless the state government comes through from a participatory perspective and says we’re going to partner with you on this.

You’re not going to see a Doug Jemal, a Nick Sinatra. You’re not going to see any of the major developers saying to themselves, OK, let’s throw $5 million into the East Side and see what happens.

It’s a risk. When you’re in business and you’re investing your own dollars, you look at the risk portfolio associated with it.

There’s a reason why there are no urgent care centers on the East Side of Buffalo. It’s probably going to be a high Medicaid population. My returns are going to be minimal, so it probably wouldn’t benefit me to put a facility there.

So whenever any business person considers the risk, they tell themselves I’m not going to do it.

Q: Is there at least a will and desire to do it, if financial risk were mitigated?

A: Look, we live in a capitalist society, so everyone looks at it from the perspective of what is my return on investment. And that’s fine. There’s nothing wrong with recognizing a return on investment. If you can make 5%, 10%, and you’re willing to come into this community and make the change, of course. And we can use these individuals as mentors.

When China opened their markets up to the world, what did they say? If you're coming to China, you’ve got to have a Chinese partner. Let's take that picture and put it in the East Side.

If you’re going to come into the East Side, you’ve got to have a minority partner. You get, as a developer, to exact a profit margin. In addition, you are now teaching a generation of minorities on the East Side how business is done.

So again, it requires out-of-the-box thinking in order to change the narrative. And I’m not seeing that out-of-the-box thinking. I’ve been in Buffalo since 1983, and the same narrative keeps getting played over and over again, and it needs to stop.