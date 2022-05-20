Dr. David Hughes, 53, a Kaleida executive and 'a tireless dynamo trying to make medicine better'

June 10, 1968 – May 17, 2022

There was the time when a patient came into Erie County Medical Center's emergency room for something completely unrelated, but Dr. David P. Hughes was convinced the person needed an angiogram. It turned out Hughes was right: The scan showed the patient had blocked arteries and needed open heart surgery.

And don't forget about the time when a young man came in, complaining of a headache. Others weren't sure what it was, but Hughes knew it was meningitis.

"He had an unbelievable intelligence and intuition to him that is really hard to find," said ECMC President and CEO Thomas J. Quatroche Jr., who knew Hughes for two decades.

Hughes, who was an emergency room physician at ECMC before he joined Kaleida Health in 2013 and advanced up the ladder as a health care executive, died Tuesday at 53 years old. Hughes, a Clarence resident who was the executive vice president for strategy and partnerships at Kaleida, also oversaw Great Lakes Integrated Network – of which he was the CEO – as well as Optimum Physician Alliance. He was the primary physician liaison with ECMC, UBMD and General Physician P.C.

His death shocked the Western New York medical community, which viewed Hughes as a go-to expert in the health care industry. Business leaders would regularly call him, and he would answer. Hughes was an innovator, seen as someone who was a crucial figure to key the change as health care shifts from a fee-for-service model to value-based care, the latter of which ties reimbursement to quality of care and focuses on patient outcomes.

"He was just a good person and a great clinician and an unbelievable strategist when it came to health care," Quatroche said.

His background, colleagues say, is part of what made him a special leader and innovator. Each work experience seemed to play a role in the executive he became.

"He was a visionary leader, accomplished physician, business owner, entrepreneur and engineer," Kaleida said late Thursday in announcing Hughes' death.

Look no further than how he started: Hughes, who had a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Kettering University in Flint, Mich., was a process engineer at the General Motors engine plant in the Town of Tonawanda before he attended medical school.

Hughes received his master's degree in public health from the Medical College of Wisconsin, and then his medical degree from UB in 1995.

When Dr. Sam Cloud came to Buffalo during his residency, Hughes was one of his attending physicians – the expert clinicians who help residents learn.

"He really had a sixth sense about what was wrong with patients," said Cloud, who knew Hughes for 20 years. "He had an innate ability to do emergency medicine."

Hughes, he said, had a big personality and was always positive and laughing. Even during overnight shifts, of which Hughes worked a lot then, Hughes was energetic at 4 a.m.

And those who work in the emergency room get a front-row view to the successes and failures of the health care system. Cloud thinks that experience was one of the reasons Hughes was motivated to go into the administrative side to try to change the system.

In fact, one time when Cloud and Hughes were hanging out outside of work, Hughes told him: "I really want to leave Buffalo's health care system better than I have found it."

Cloud believes Hughes did just that.

"He was a tireless dynamo trying to make medicine better," he said. "We should all be grateful there are people like him in Buffalo."

Services are not yet scheduled for Hughes.

