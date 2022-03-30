Downtown Country Market, Thursday & Main concert programs are coming back

The 40th season of the Downtown Country Market and the sixth season of the Thursday & Main concert series are both poised to begin later this spring in downtown Buffalo.
The preseason for the market, sponsored by M&T Bank, will kick off on May 12, with the 24-week regular season running on Thursdays from June 10 through Oct. 20.
Buffalo Place, which coordinates the program, is launching a new branding campaign for the market that will show up on new light pole banners and other marketing materials.
Meanwhile, the concert series at Fountain Plaza will start June 9 and run weekly through Aug. 26.