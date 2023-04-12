Park it, buddy

Here's another sure sign that all is not back to normal in downtown Buffalo after three years of Covid-19: You can find parking in the ramps.

People are returning to work slowly, and traffic is up. But use of the city's major parking facilities is not back to pre-Covid-19 levels, according to Samuel Iraci Jr., executive director of Buffalo Civic Auto Ramps, the nonprofit entity that runs the city-owned facilities on the city's behalf.

Overall, hourly usage of the ramps in February 2023 was still just 49% of the activity in February 2020, just weeks before Covid-19 shut everything down. All day usage is a little better, at 69% of pre-Covid-19 levels, but still not nearly at peak. Event usage was 74%.

Monthly customers had the highest return, at 87% of pre-pandemic activity. And 11% of those are hybrid parkers, with a new flexible pass.

By ramp, usage is all over the map. The Turner and Fernbach ramps are back where they were, and then some, with 113% and 109% of pre-Covid-19 parking, respectively. The Augsberger Ramp is at 89%, so it is getting there. The Adams Ramp is lingering further back, at 79%.

But the Mohawk Ramp is far behind, at just 48%. That's less than half the activity it had three years ago. To be sure, that facility is slated to be redeveloped by Douglas Jemal, and will gain ground-floor retail space and four residential floors with 200 apartments on top, in a $45 million project.

But Jemal is not only keeping the existing 627 parking spaces, but adding two more floors of it, as well, so the availability will only grow in the future.

All in, BCAR's total revenues in February were $675,000, down 23% from $880,000 three years ago.

– Jonathan D. Epstein

THE LATEST, IN CONTEXT

What: Marketing, advertising and public relations firm Crowley Webb is expanding its in-house services with a production studio space for its video production team.

Tell me more: The 1,540-square-foot studio will be located on the first floor of the Sweeney Building, alongside Salty Dog Barbershop and Local 86, an in-house gathering space in the former City Grill restaurant. It replaces a former office tenant, global transport and logistics firm DSV Air & Sea, and will feature a modern cyclorama, a curved background wall, a sound booth for voice-over, a lighting grid and an editing suite.

Crowley Webb has its headquarters and offices on three of the building's six floors, with a fourth level used as a separate studio space for a client. The firm, which has been in the Sweeney since 1989, bought the building at 268 Main St. from Anthony Kissling in 2016 for $3.2 million, and spent $425,000 on a renovation a few years ago.

Why it matters: The new CW Studios will enhance the agency's creative capability by enabling it to create video content for the firm's local, national and international clients, which include M&T Bank Corp., Moderna, ESAB, Arrow Fasteners and Buffalo prep. Previously, the firm had to work with other studios to produce high-quality content.

SOLD!

Here's a small sampling of recent commercial real estate deals locally.

• Moog Inc., Curlin Medical Inc. and Zevex Inc. teamed up in a $28 million deal to buy the Jamison Business Park at 611 Jamison Road, Elma, from an entity controlled by Peter G. Wilson, owner of Sonwil Distribution Center. The state-of-the-art 211,000-square-foot professional office complex was originally built by Motorola to produce computer boards and wiring for the automotive industry, and sits on 42 acres. Moog, which is headquartered down the street and already has operations in the business park, owns Curlin Medical and Zevex.

• Mushtaq Kaid's 1728 Buffalo Broadway LLC paid $2.2 million to buy a largely vacant retail plaza at 1728-1770 Broadway, just east of Bailey Avenue, from Benenson Capital Partners' CBB Limited Partnership of New York City. Kaid owns the Super Price Choppers grocery store at 1580 Genesee St.

• Moundsville Industrial Park LLC bought 242 Delaware Road from a limited liability company of the same name, paying $1.75 million for the 20-unit, 20,610-square-foot brick and stucco apartment building that was constructed in 1927 on 0.62 acres.

• Rosina Foods has acquired a single-story former medical office building in West Seneca from Reena Re Corp USA for $1.275 million. Located at 130 Empire Drive, south of Gardenville Parkway and across the street from Rosina, the 36,346-square-foot building sits on 2.32 acres with 200 parking spaces, and was constructed in 1972. Real estate agent Rick Recckio, who brokered the deal after contacting Rosina, said the company plans to renovate the building for another office use.

• Anthony Trusso's Tru Development bought the Cardinal Building at 3620 Harlem Road in Cheektowaga, paying $647,500 to Shaw Partners. The 12,000-square-foot, two-story building is fully leased, according to broker Patty Collins of Tudor Collins Real Estate.

