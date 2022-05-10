Douglas Jemal's latest order: One large pizza building, please

Douglas Jemal has already been spending a lot of dough on redeveloping downtown Buffalo, but now he's taking yet another slice of the pie around the Mohawk Ramp.

Jemal on Monday bought the three-story building housing JJ's Casa di Pizza Restaurant at 11 E. Mohawk St., as well as the adjacent vacant alleyway parking lot at 464 Washington St. that was previously converted into an outdoor patio.

Jemal paid $1.14 million for the two properties through Jemals Casa Pizza LLC, buying them from Jeff and Lori Jacobbi, the longtime owners of the restaurant, who recently retired and sold the business to their managers.

The 11,791-square-foot masonry building was built in 1922. The first floor was renovated into the restaurant in 2015, while the second floor is office space, and the third floor had a beauty salon and a law office.

More importantly, it's across the street from the 627-space Mohawk Ramp, down the street from the 1.8-acre former Simon Electric properties, and just north of the former Century Theater site at 513 Main St. and 486 Washington St., which is now a surface parking lot.

Jemal has already acquired or is buying all three of those property groups, as part of a large-scale redevelopment project for what he calls the Electric District, which will see more than 600 apartments and ground-floor retail space added to the area – including atop the ramp itself. That includes 200 units at the Mohawk Ramp and 400 on the Simon properties, with an uncertain number to come in a potential 10-story building on the Century Theater property.

He also owns the Statler, the Hyatt Regency Buffalo hotel, three properties across the street on Main Street, the Police Apartments, and the former Mahoney State Office Building, and frequently talks of building scale and critical mass of downtown residents to create a vibrant downtown.

