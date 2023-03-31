It took a lot longer than expected – and produced indignation and outrage for both Douglas Jemal and his critics – but the Buffalo Preservation Board on Thursday gave Douglas Development Corp. the green light to proceed with its $1.6 million renovation of the historic Meidenbauer House in the Fruit Belt neighborhood.

After weeks of meetings, revisions and negotiations, Jemal and his design team came to an agreement with board members that satisfied their preservation concerns while still allowing the developer to make smaller alterations that he sought for his plan to turn the building into seven market-rate apartments.

"I think the board got it right. I think they understood it, and for all the right reasons they approved it," said Douglas Development Vice President Paul Millstein. "This is a way that developers and the preservation community can work together. No matter how it started, the end result was spectacular. This is a huge win for Buffalo."

The result will largely restore the building to its appearance before workers started making significant changes to the slope of the roof and height of the walls, which had not been sanctioned or reviewed by the board. But it also enables Douglas Development to gain more floor space for the apartments, particularly on the third floor.

"Our focus on this revision was to return the building to what it was, to return the roof line to what it was, and just to embrace that in general," said architect Julian Looney of Antunovich Associates.

Under the agreement, the roof line, slope and gables will be returned to the previous look. Stairs will be replaced with new wood stairs and railings, while a wood stair will be installed over the concrete steps in front to bring back the historic appearance. A roof on a connecting structure will be brought back to its prior height.

And all three chimneys – which had been removed because of their deterioration – will also be returned, after the issue was raised on Thursday. "We have no aversion to chimneys. They won’t be operable, but that’s no problem," Millstein said.

All window openings will get new aluminum-clad wood windows. A bricked-in door opening will get a fully wooden door. Exposed vents will be covered with black hoods to "match the aesthetic" of the windows, while sconces will be added to the entrances. And while dormers will be added to provide for more floor space in some units, they will be set back from the perimeter of the building to minimize the impact.

Looney also expressed regret for the team's past mistakes, and the unauthorized work, which had angered the preservation community and generated suspicion about the developer's intentions.

"We apologize for any time we’ve wasted or any embarrassment through this process," he said. "We are excited to move forward with the proposed revisions that we feel are consistent with what the community and the board are looking for."

Preservation Board Chair Gwen Howard noted that the city will not grant a "certificate of occupancy" if the approved plan is not followed. But she also said its responsibility is to interpret the standards set by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior in order to manage renovations and adaptive reuse projects. "If nothing is ever allowed to change on a building, we would not have a reason to sit here," she said.