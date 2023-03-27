Washington developer Douglas Jemal won final approval for his revised Elmwood-Bidwell project Monday evening, after he and his team conducted a full-court press in the past two months to meet with neighbors, explain the proposed project, make adjustments to appease concerns and ultimately try to overcome some of the opposition.

The unanimous vote by the Buffalo Planning Board – with a couple of conditions – came after a 90-minute discussion, and clears the way for the 48-unit project at 976 Elmwood Ave. to proceed once Jemal obtains the necessary building permits from the city. He already obtained five variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals last month.

But it didn't come without challenges and significant outreach efforts for Jemal's Douglas Development Corp., which the Planning Board insisted must continue during the construction process.

The biggest source of community criticism for the $15 million project had revolved around the lack of any onsite parking, which neighbors had denounced as short-sighted and inadequate, but which the developer said was purposeful.

Jemal's team – led by executive vice president Paul Millstein, along with architects and engineers – argued that they were targeting a population of tenants who would not need or want cars but could walk, use bicycles or use public transportation to get around. The project includes 22 bicycle racks, two additional ReddyBike ride-share racks, additional indoor bicycle storage and a bicycle repair station.

They provided a transportation demand management study to back up their plans – although the data was questioned by some neighbors – and demonstrated how they would work to reduce the number of vehicle trips by nearly 30% – three times more than typically required. "We think this is an innovative project. With innovation comes a little bit of fear," Millstein said. "We want to push the envelope."

What really proved to be a major factor in Jemal's favor was the explanation by the development team and realization by the board that the redevelopment would not result in significantly more residential or commercial use than the site previously had. The previous configuration had six commercial storefronts and 22 apartments, but with 52 bedrooms. The redevelopment would still have six storefronts, but just 50 bedrooms, because the units are smaller.

"The commercial is largely the same and bed count is similar to what was there before," said Phillips Lytle attorney Lindsey Haubenreich, representing Jemal. "The parking concerns aren’t drastically different than previously."

Some neighbors complained about a lack of public outreach or public notice of meetings. But Haubenreich said that, since its first appearance before the ZBA in December, the development team has held two public meetings – one on Saturday – as well as two meetings with community representatives and some residents, several one-on-one meetings with neighbors and "lots of phone calls."

"The developer has made a lot of concerted effort to meet with a lot of people here," Haubenreich said. "Douglas and his team, they’re not just out-of-state developers. They live here. This isn’t the last time. They’re trying to do their best."

Jemal is proposing to transform a series of eight vacant one- and two-story structures at the intersection of Elmwood, Bidwell Parkway and Potomac Avenue into a single mixed-use complex that would retain the historic storefront facades along Elmwood and two residential houses, while constructing a new building of up to five stories in the rear that would unify them.

"We are going to great lengths to build a very high-quality project," Millstein said. "There will be some bumps and bruises, but that’s the nature of it. We’re very proud of it."

The project has gone through several iterations since it was originally proposed and approved in August 2021, when plans by Carmina Wood Design called for a 38,852-square-foot complex with 34 apartments and six ground-floor storefronts. Jemal secured approval at four stories, despite the Green Code limit of three floors in the Elmwood Village, after winning over neighbors with his plan.

But the venture became much more complicated and costly after contractors began their work inside, when they discovered just how much the older buildings had deteriorated. "Through early stages of construction, it was determined there was significant degradation to the site, more than previously thought - something that couldn't have been known until they got in and started looking around," Haubenreich said.

So Jemal's team redesigned the plan to add another 16 apartments and a fifth floor, to generate more income and offset the costs. And when that was met with criticism from Elmwood Village residents, they trimmed it back to 48 units, while lowering the roof height by eliminating a parapet and using different building materials.

Now the planned 61-foot-tall building would be only three feet higher at its peak than what was approved two years ago, at 58 feet. Portions of the rear building that had previously been five or even four stories have been reduced to cut back the impact on the street. And most of the apartments would be studios and one-bedroom units, with only a handful of two-bedroom apartments.

Other changes included the loss of a garage structure that was too damaged to be restored, a return of a four-story addition that now has a green wall on one side instead of windows where it faces neighbors, and some changes to a two-story carriage house design and height in order to avoid additional variances. The carriage house also now has indoor parking in place of a ground-floor residential unit.

Residents have previously criticized Jemal for wanting to reduce his costs. But Millstein flatly rejected that contention. "There’s nothing about this project that we’re saving money," he said. "We’re going to build it with or without the relief."