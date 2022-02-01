Douglas Jemal set to start work on highway loop project

Now that the city has approved the $1.5 million sale of the Skyway loop parking lot to Douglas Development Corp., developer Douglas Jemal is hoping to get started with his $45 million construction project this spring.

Jemal plans to put up a nine-story building inside the 110-space "doughnut" parking lot, next to his Seneca One tower and Pearl Street Grill & Brewery. The lot is surrounded by the highway loop between the Skyway and the Niagara Thruway.

Jemal said construction is expected to take at least 18 months but probably two years, with completion in 2024, because of supply chain disruptions and delays on everything from appliances to steel and aluminum.

"With the supply chain as bad as it is right now, it's crazy," he said.

The project would include a five-story concrete parking ramp with 300 spaces, under four floors of apartments with 148 studio through three-bedroom units.

The Common Council and the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency approved the transaction in separate meetings over the past few weeks, clearing the way for Jemal's company to take possession of the 0.9-acre property at 61 Terrace.

The sale price includes $1.07 million to BURA and $407,000 to the city, based on their ownership interests of 72% and 28%, respectively.

