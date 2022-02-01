 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Douglas Jemal set to start work on highway loop project
0 comments
top story

Douglas Jemal set to start work on highway loop project

Support this work for $1 a month

Now that the city has approved the $1.5 million sale of the Skyway loop parking lot to Douglas Development Corp., developer Douglas Jemal is hoping to get started with his $45 million construction project this spring.

Jemal plans to put up a nine-story building inside the 110-space "doughnut" parking lot, next to his Seneca One tower and Pearl Street Grill & Brewery. The lot is surrounded by the highway loop between the Skyway and the Niagara Thruway.

Jemal said construction is expected to take at least 18 months but probably two years, with completion in 2024, because of supply chain disruptions and delays on everything from appliances to steel and aluminum.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

"With the supply chain as bad as it is right now, it's crazy," he said.

The project would include a five-story concrete parking ramp with 300 spaces, under four floors of apartments with 148 studio through three-bedroom units.

The Common Council and the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency approved the transaction in separate meetings over the past few weeks, clearing the way for Jemal's company to take possession of the 0.9-acre property at 61 Terrace.

The sale price includes $1.07 million to BURA and $407,000 to the city, based on their ownership interests of 72% and 28%, respectively.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron Has Developed a 'Sister Virus': Johns Hopkins

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News