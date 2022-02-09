 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Douglas Jemal set to buy East Side industrial warehouse
Douglas Jemal set to buy East Side industrial warehouse

Douglas Jemal at Seneca One

Douglas Jemal, left, with associate Paul Millstein, vice president and head of development for Douglas Development Corporation, next to the full-sized Venice gondola in the lobby at Seneca One tower on March 24, 2021.

 Robert Kirkham / News file photo

Developer Douglas Jemal isn’t satisfied with just buying properties in downtown Buffalo, Black Rock and Amherst.

Now he wants to take part in reviving Buffalo’s East Side, too.

The Washington, D.C.-based developer is buying a 32,698-square-foot warehouse at 368 Sycamore St. – his first purchase in that part of the city. The property is currently owned and occupied by Concept Logistics, formerly Concept International Transportation, which relocated to Larkinville.

But this time, he’s also not sure about his plans yet.

Jemal said he bought the three-story warehouse building on “spec,” but doesn’t have a prospective tenant lined up yet.

368 Sycamore

Douglas Jemal has this warehouse on Sycamore Street under contract in February 2022.

He’s also not certain if it will remain industrial or become office space. Jemal’s not currently planning a residential conversion, although “it’s a possibility,” he said.

The building, which is located in an Opportunity Zone, has two loading docks, an overhead door and 16-foot ceilings, making it “ideal for warehouse/distribution, manufacturing, light assembly, storage, multifamily conversion,” according to the listing from Pyramid Brokerage Co., which had the property priced at $899,000.

The deal is expected to close in a couple of weeks, Jemal said.

