Douglas Jemal selected to redevelop Mohawk Ramp

"It serves a very important function, because now you're not using the Simon properties as parking," he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Approximately 15% of units will be affordable housing, about 90 units total, while the rest will be market rate.

That's fewer affordable apartments than either of the other finalists that Jemal beat out, but the city appeared to like his overall plan better.

Now the developer has to put together a financing package, reach a purchase contract with the city and acquire the ramp, obtain municipal approvals for the project and get started on what Jemal said will be a three-phase project that will take at least five years, if not 10.

The first phase will add two more parking levels, along with the ground-floor retail, while converting the first of the Simon properties to apartments. The rest of the Simon holdings will follow in phase two, followed by the Mohawk apartments in phase three. Construction is not expected to begin before 2023.