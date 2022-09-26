Douglas Jemal seeks demolition of Ellicott building as part of Electric District plan

The three-story masonry commercial building has sat for over 110 years near the corner of Ellicott and East Huron streets in downtown Buffalo.

But it's now sandwiched between two vacant lots, so it doesn't work for developer Douglas Jemal's broader plan to create his new Electric District neighborhood, with more than 600 apartments and retail space.

So Jemal is seeking to demolish the red-brick and gray-walled building, freeing up the property at 348 Ellicott St. and two adjacent parking lots for a six-story apartment building in their place.

And he wants to connect that to the adjacent Burns Building at 23 E. Huron, creating a combined six-story complex that could host more than 150 apartments.

"We’re filling in the lots, so it’s going to be one building," Jemal said. "This enables you to get more density, without wasting real estate for parking, and creates a walkable community, which is what we're looking to do."

Jemal's plan is part of a larger $110 million vision for the former Simon Electric Co. properties on Ellicott, Huron and Oak streets that he purchased in October 2021 from Bert Simon. The Washington, D.C.-based developer bought the seven buildings with 80,500 square feet of space on 1.8 acres for $5 million, with the intention of redeveloping them into 400 apartments.

That's in addition to the nearby Mohawk Ramp, where he plans to spend $45 million to buy the 629-space ramp at 477 Washington St. and then add six more floors – two more levels of parking, and four floors with 200 apartments.

In all, he'll create 600 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, including 10% set aside as affordable units for households earning no more than 80% of the area median income. Each building would include ground-floor retail space.

"You certainly don't want to just put apartments on Ellicott Street," he said. "It's a retail street."

Jemal is asking the city Preservation Board for approval to knock down the 5,670-square-foot building, which he notes is not in a historic district and "does not have historical significance," according to his application. He will then seek site-plan approval and other permits from the city for the construction project.

Once approved, potentially by year-end, he projected construction of the six-story complex would take 15 months, with completion in 2024.

A second phase of construction would add 250 units on the east portion of the Simon properties, followed by the Mohawk Ramp apartments in a third phase.

Meanwhile, Jemal is also extending his reach on the city's West Side, where he completed his $1 million purchase of the former Curtiss Malt House at 1100 Niagara St. from Giles Kavanagh. Jemal said he plans to spend $10 million to $12 million to convert the two-story former warehouse into 50 market-rate apartments.

Unlike his other ventures, though, he doesn't see potential for commercial or retail space, because the building has little street frontage.

Built in 1880 for the Charles G. Curtiss Malting Co., the two-story white-painted brick building was one of the first buildings in the country to use electric power from Niagara Falls to run a series of malting drums for processing.