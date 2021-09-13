Douglas Jemal seeks city's OK to make downtown highway loop development a reality

The doughnut parking lot in downtown Buffalo is finally ready to receive its filling.
Washington developer Douglas Jemal is now seeking city approvals for his ambitious plan to construct a new nine-story building with parking and apartments on a vacant, city-owned lot surrounded by the Skyway loop.
The unique proposal – because of the nature and shape of the property – would transform a long-ignored parcel that no one had seriously considered for redevelopment because of the infrastructure and the decidedly unattractive location.
It would create a new residence adjacent to Seneca One tower and just south of the Pearl Street Grill & Brewery, while giving tenants an unusual 360-degree bird's-eye view of two highways. And it would supplement what Jemal is already doing with his $150 million redevelopment of Seneca One, as well as his investments at the Statler, the Police Apartments and the Hyatt Regency Buffalo.
Jemal "has gained a well-earned reputation for excelling at turning abandoned and challenging properties into vibrant centers of retail, residential and commercial space," Phillips Lytle LLP attorney Lindsey Haubenreich, representing Jemal, wrote in a letter to the Common Council. "Developer's placemaking is transforming a long-neglected area of Buffalo's downtown into one of the city's marquee mixed-use developments."
"There’s a big demand for more housing downtown, just like I said there would be," developer Douglas Jemal said in an interview.
According to documents submitted to the city, plans for the $45 million project at 61 Terrace St. would include four steel-framed residential floors with 105,600 square feet of space, atop five levels of structured concrete ramp parking with 137,000 square feet.
It would feature 148 apartments, with a mixture of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom designs, along with 300 parking spaces, 120 storage lockers and an interior courtyard and greenspace as an amenity for tenants. The apartments will range in size from 371 square feet to 957 square feet, with 37 apartments per floor.
Most of the parking would be "out of plain-view from the street and by the general public," because of the highway and building structure, but it would still have "a visual connection" with the sidewalk, the attorney added in her letter. The main entrances would be from Terrace and Franklin.
The new building would be constructed on a large and seven-sided semi-paved surface lot, encircled by the on-ramp from the Skyway to the Niagara Thruway – "what can only be described as a very challenging site," Haubenreich wrote. She noted it is "currently an isolated stark surface lot surrounded largely by other isolated stark surface lots and highway infrastructure."
And she said the proposal places an "emphasis on walkability and alternative modes of transportation," provides for a "productive and creative re-use" of already developed but underutilized land and ultimately reduces impervious surfaces by adding greenspace.
As part of the plan, Douglas Development Corp. has been named as designated developer to acquire multiple parcels owned by the city and the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency that constitute the overall 0.89-acre property.
Besides site plan approval, the project requires four variances from the Green Code related to the parking structure design, as well as a special-use permit from the Common Council to even allow the parking structure in that area without commercial storefronts. Haubenreich argued that the variances will allow Jemal to maximize parking on the site, while shielding the parking from public view. Jemal is also limited in one corner by the highway right-of-ways.
"The parking structure is a critical component of the project as it will provide much-needed parking opportunities for both residents and visitors to the area," Haubenreich wrote, noting the proximity to Canalside and Main Street, and easy access to bus routes and Metro Rail. "The site is a good location for the proposed use."
The Planning Board will review the use permit Monday, followed by the Zoning Board of Appeals on Wednesday. The Council meets next Sept. 21. A full environmental review is also expected.
The project is being designed by Antunovich Associates, with Buffalo Construction Consultants overseeing the work. If approved, Jemal said he plans to start right away, with hopes to complete the project within 18 months.