Douglas Jemal seeks city's OK to make downtown highway loop development a reality

+4 Jemal plans $42M, nine-story building surrounded by highway ramp "There’s a big demand for more housing downtown, just like I said there would be," developer Douglas Jemal said in an interview.

According to documents submitted to the city, plans for the $45 million project at 61 Terrace St. would include four steel-framed residential floors with 105,600 square feet of space, atop five levels of structured concrete ramp parking with 137,000 square feet.

It would feature 148 apartments, with a mixture of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom designs, along with 300 parking spaces, 120 storage lockers and an interior courtyard and greenspace as an amenity for tenants. The apartments will range in size from 371 square feet to 957 square feet, with 37 apartments per floor.

Most of the parking would be "out of plain-view from the street and by the general public," because of the highway and building structure, but it would still have "a visual connection" with the sidewalk, the attorney added in her letter. The main entrances would be from Terrace and Franklin.

The new building would be constructed on a large and seven-sided semi-paved surface lot, encircled by the on-ramp from the Skyway to the Niagara Thruway – "what can only be described as a very challenging site," Haubenreich wrote. She noted it is "currently an isolated stark surface lot surrounded largely by other isolated stark surface lots and highway infrastructure."