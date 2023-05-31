Douglas Development Corp. is hoping to complete its purchase of the Mohawk Ramp from the city within the next two months and then embark on a multi-year redevelopment of the parking garage and several nearby buildings that used to belong to Simon Electric Co.

Paul Millstein, vice president of the Washington-based developer owned by Douglas Jemal, said Wednesday that the firm is working with the city to complete the long-awaited acquisition as soon as possible, so it can begin work to repair and stabilize the deteriorating facility.

He said the firm will secure the funding to complete the initial round of structural repairs and upgrades, estimated at about $1 million, to bring the ramp back up to full capacity.

That's the first priority in a much larger redevelopment of both Mohawk and the Simon properties. More than 200 spaces in the upper levels of the 627-space ramp at 477 Washington St. have been unusable and closed off for several years because the upper deck has been crumbling, making that portion unsafe. The ramp is a critical component in Jemal's overall $155 million plan to create more than 600 apartments and retail space in that neighborhood.

Half of the needed repairs were made to the ramp a few years ago, according to Sam Iraci, executive director of Buffalo Civic Auto Ramps, a nonprofit which operates the five major city-owned parking garages. But there's still concrete work and some rebar repairs that are needed, he added.

Millstein said neither the city nor BCAR have been in a position to fix the rest because the ramp's future has been in "purgatory" since Jemal was named designated developer for Mohawk and began negotiating a purchase agreement.

"It's continuing to deteriorate so the reality is we've got to pick it back up," Millstein said.

Jemal won the right to redevelop the ramp following a request-for-proposals issued by the city, which is seeking to make better use of its assets. He plans to restore and upgrade the ramp before adding two more levels of parking, with 300 additional spaces, followed by four floors of apartments on top. That $45 million project will result in a mixed-use building with 927 total parking spaces underneath 200 residential units.

Douglas Jemal seeks demolition of Ellicott building as part of Electric District plan Jemal's plan is part of a larger $110 million vision for the former Simon Electric Co. properties on Ellicott, Huron and Oak streets that he purchased in October 2021 from Bert Simon.

At the same time, Jemal intends to redevelop the seven former Simon properties located nearby on Ellicott, Huron and Oak streets. He purchased those properties – with 8,0500 square feet of existing building space on 1.8 acres – in October 2021 from Bert Simon for $5 million, before he won the Mohawk bid. Now he wants to spend another $110 million to put in 350 to 400 apartments there as well, along with 15,000 square feet of retail space.

"Douglas Jemal is not only a quality developer, but he's a very impatient developer, so he moves as quickly as possible, which is a good thing," Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown said. "Not only does he know how to get projects done, but he does them in extraordinary fashion."

The project has been slow to begin, in part because of delays in financing.

"We all know the financial constraints that we’re dealing with in today’s environment," Jemal said. "But we were fortunate enough to secure a loan on the Simon property."

In addition, though, the city no longer had the original architectural, engineering and construction drawings for the concrete ramp, which was built decades ago. So instead of being able to rely on those official diagrams, Jemal's crews had to conduct their own mechanical and seismic studies of the ground and structure, in order to understand what he was getting into. That took six to eight months.

Jemal buys former Century Theater downtown site for potential new 10-story project The Washington developer said specifics are still in flux, and a project may still be a couple of years away, especially given construction delays.

Millstein said Jemal will start with the first part of the Simon project at the same time as the Mohawk Ramp repairs. The developer will begin with the "Simon West" portion, consisting of the block next to Tappo's, where Jemal is doing a historic renovation of the former Burns Building, funded by state and federal tax credits.

Plans call for constructing a six-story complex on three adjacent lots and connecting it to Burns.

Millstein said it would be 53 to 70 units and 5,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space.

Millstein said it will take about two years to get the ramp up and running and to complete and stabilize Simon West, before he can tackle Simon East. That portion will consist of 200 to 300 more apartments and another 10,000 square feet of commercial space. And it will be followed by adding the additional 300 parking spaces to Mohawk, and then the 200 apartments on top of that. Both of those stages will take two years each.

"We’re on a groove to get a lot going on," Jemal said. "We have to start moving progressively. We can't just talk and talk and talk. People have to see things happening."