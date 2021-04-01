Douglas Jemal plans new signage for Statler

Coming soon to the Statler: new signs.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Douglas Jemal's Douglas Development Corp. plans to install new marquee signage at the Statler at two locations on the 18-story building.

One awning will go up on the main entrance in front, on Delaware Avenue, while the other will be installed on the side entrance on Genesee Street. Both would be visible from Niagara Square. The awnings will include LED letters that will be 15 inches tall and two inches thick, and will spell out Statler.

The signage is the latest improvement to the building's facade by Jemal, who purchased the complex last year from the estate of Mark Croce, and now plans a $150 million renovation that will create more than 536 apartments on the upper levels, above the banquet and catering business that Croce restarted.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.