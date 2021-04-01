 Skip to main content
Douglas Jemal plans new signage for Statler
Coming soon to the Statler: new signs.

Douglas Jemal's Douglas Development Corp. plans to install new marquee signage at the Statler at two locations on the 18-story building.

One awning will go up on the main entrance in front, on Delaware Avenue, while the other will be installed on the side entrance on Genesee Street. Both would be visible from Niagara Square. The awnings will include LED letters that will be 15 inches tall and two inches thick, and will spell out Statler.

The signage is the latest improvement to the building's facade by Jemal, who purchased the complex last year from the estate of Mark Croce, and now plans a $150 million renovation that will create more than 536 apartments on the upper levels, above the banquet and catering business that Croce restarted.

