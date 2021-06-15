Douglas Jemal moves 'full speed ahead' on bevy of Buffalo projects

Workers have completed asbestos abatement, but are now taking out the old pipes and machinery and opening up the space for reuse, possibly for amenities or expanded convention space.

Jemal also has to upgrade the mechanicals, electric system, sanitary system, engineering and elevators before he can start converting former hotel rooms into apartments. The conversion of the hotel rooms is expected to take 12 to 15 months, at a cost of $150 million.

"It is a Buffalo jewel that should be preserved," Jemal said. "It is indeed an honor to be refurbishing it and putting it back to its original grandeur as best as we can."

Hyatt

Jemal has purchased the mortgage on the Hyatt, which fell into foreclosure a year ago after a fight between owner Snyder Corp. and Hyatt Hotels Corp. He's been in negotiations with the Snyder family, but will ultimately be able to take over the property regardless, once the federal and state foreclosure moratoriums are lifted, starting later this month.

Jemal said he has been in talks with Hyatt, so once he gains control of the hotel, he plans to upgrade it as needed to meet new Hyatt standards and then reopen it, still as a Hyatt Regency.