Douglas Jemal gets OK for 33 more apartments at Seneca One

The Buffalo Planning Board has approved developer Douglas Jemal's proposed addition of 33 more apartments at the Seneca One complex in downtown Buffalo, in response to strong demand for the 115 apartments that were previously built.

Jemal's Douglas Development Corp. plans to add three floors of apartments on top of a one-story retail building at the northeast quadrant of the plaza level, adjacent to the 38-story tower.

Each floor will have 11 apartments, and the facade of the 30,000-square-foot addition will feature red brick and punched window openings – in a warehouse style that matches the base and would look more historic for the waterfront area.

"Instead of making it look contemporary, we’re trying to make it look like this building might have been here much longer," said architect Lauren Pacheco of Antunovich Associates. "We’re really trying to keep with the rhythm that’s already on the site."

The developer originally proposed and received city approval for an almost identical concept in 2017, but with a modern look. Jemal amended it later to reduce the four-story building back to one floor to be more conservative in expectations, said attorney Lindsey Haubenreich.