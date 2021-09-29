Douglas Jemal completes purchase of Hyatt Regency

Douglas Jemal is cementing his hold on downtown Buffalo's biggest hospitality properties.

Even as he prepares to start a redevelopment of the grandiose Statler that will bring back a boutique hotel and event space, Jemal this week completed his foreclosure purchase of the Hyatt Regency Buffalo from longtime owner Snyder Corp.

According to documents filed in the Erie County Clerk's office, Jemal paid $25.1 million to court-appointed referee Keith Schulefand for the 396-room hotel next to Fountain Plaza. But that's largely a paper value, since he already holds the $24 million debt – including the original $20.5 million mortgage, interest, late fees and accumulated legal fees.

The Washington developer, who bought the mortgage from special servicer LNR Partners for $9.7 million, completed the foreclosure that LNR had started, and placed the winning bid of $15 million at auction.

Jemal has said he plans to renovate the hotel rooms and event space, although ongoing business and reservations may complicate or delay that process. The hotel has already hosted two visiting football teams and other visitors since it reopened.

The 16-story Hyatt opened in 1984, and was renovated in 2008 and 2009. It includes more than 27,000 square feet of function space with 10 meeting rooms, three dining options, a fitness center and spa, an indoor swimming pool, a full-service business center and a gift shop and newsstand.

