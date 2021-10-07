Douglas Jemal buys Mahoney office building in spirited bidding during auction

Douglas Jemal has snagged another downtown Buffalo landmark, winning the bidding this morning for the Mahoney State Office Building.
Jemal's $4.1 million offer beat out eight other local and out-of-town bidders for the historic downtown building in spirited bidding during an auction this morning.
Jemal plans to spend about $20 million to turn the building off Niagara Square into boutique hotel with about 60 rooms and meeting space.
Jemal's winning bid was more than five times the starting bid of $750,000, as the rival suitors drove up the price by $100,000 increments before Jemal won the day.
The project is expected to take about two years, once Jemal closes on the property purchase, and secures necessary approvals from the city and the State Historic Preservation Office. The sale included historic preservation covenants imposed by the state.
Jemal is already redeveloping part of the nearby Statler into a boutique hotel on three floors of the 18-story complex, but says that will be separate from the Mahoney project, as well as from the Hyatt Regency Buffalo that he also now owns.
The other bidders included both local investors and some from New York City who said they were attracted by the opportunities and prices of Buffalo. Most viewed the building as well-suited for offices. The only other major player was Jeff Wynn's Gold Wynn Residential of Toronto.
The auction was held more than 18 months after state officials first announced their intention to sell the building at 65 Court St. However, that plan was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Constructed in 1930, with a cornerstone laid by then-Gov. Franklin D. Roosevelt, the 68,924-square-foot Mahoney building sits on 0.61 acres within the central business district and the Joseph Ellicott Historic District, on the site of Buffalo's first public high school. Designed by E.B. Green, the neo-Classical and art deco building includes the primary and taller rectangular section, and a shorter polygonal two-story annex on the north side facing toward the Statler.
It was named for Walter J. Mahoney, a longtime state legislator for over 30 years before becoming a State Supreme Court justice.
It features high ceilings and intricate stone facade details, along with a majestic gilded lobby and first floor that contain unique architectural details, such as marble columns and bases, carved designs, original ceiling molding and stonework, art deco metalwork and light fixtures, and murals and paintings depicting Buffalo and Western New York. Building entrances are adorned with bas-relief metal sculptures, gates and panels.
Open since 1931, it's been continuously occupied by the state as home to various agencies, including the Departments of State, Labor, Financial Services, Civil Service and Veterans Affairs, as well as the the State Police and the state Senate and Assembly.