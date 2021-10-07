Douglas Jemal buys Mahoney office building in spirited bidding during auction

Douglas Jemal has snagged another downtown Buffalo landmark, winning the bidding this morning for the Mahoney State Office Building.

Jemal's $4.1 million offer beat out eight other local and out-of-town bidders for the historic downtown building in spirited bidding during an auction this morning.

Jemal plans to spend about $20 million to turn the building off Niagara Square into boutique hotel with about 60 rooms and meeting space.

Jemal's winning bid was more than five times the starting bid of $750,000, as the rival suitors drove up the price by $100,000 increments before Jemal won the day.

The project is expected to take about two years, once Jemal closes on the property purchase, and secures necessary approvals from the city and the State Historic Preservation Office. The sale included historic preservation covenants imposed by the state.

Jemal is already redeveloping part of the nearby Statler into a boutique hotel on three floors of the 18-story complex, but says that will be separate from the Mahoney project, as well as from the Hyatt Regency Buffalo that he also now owns.

